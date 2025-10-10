Markets fall as Trump threatens 'massive increase' in China tariffs

Financial markets dropped on Friday after US President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on Chinese imports because of Beijing's restrictions on rare earths minerals.

Mr Trump said on social media that China was becoming “very hostile” because it wanted to impose export controls on rare earths and other elements.

“One of the policies that we are calculating at this moment is a massive increase of tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Stocks had been heading for a slight gain in the morning, until Mr Trump's remarks punctured what had been several weeks of steady gains.

The S&P 500 sank 1.5 per cent and was on track for its worst loss since August 1. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 526 points, or 1.1 per cent, after earlier tumbling as many as 597 points. The Nasdaq composite was down 2 per cent as of 12.15pm ET.

“We have been contacted by other countries who are extremely angry at this great trade hostility, which came out of nowhere,” Mr Trump wrote.

He also said “now there seems to be no reason” to meet China’s leader, Xi Jinping, after earlier agreeing to do so as part of a coming trip to South Korea.

The US and China have been jostling for advantage in trade talks, after the import taxes announced earlier this year sparked a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Both nations agreed to reduce tariffs after negotiations in Switzerland and the UK, yet tensions remain as China has sought to restrict America's access to the difficult-to-mine rare earths needed for a wide array of US technologies.

Mr Trump said the move on rare earths was “especially inappropriate” given the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

He suggested China was trying to steal the limelight from him for his role in the ceasefire.

“I wonder if that timing was coincidental?” he wrote.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

The Vile Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah Director: Majid Al Ansari Rating: 4/5

Set-jetting on the Emerald Isle Other shows filmed in Ireland include: Vikings (County Wicklow), The Fall (Belfast), Line of Duty (Belfast), Penny Dreadful (Dublin), Ripper Street (Dublin), Krypton (Belfast)

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059