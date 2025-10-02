Manus on Markets: How the wealthiest family offices hold their nerve

US equity markets hit record highs even as the government entered its first shutdown in seven years. The question investors are asking: is there nothing that can stop this rally?

Sara Naison-Tarajano, who hosted Goldman Sachs’ first Middle East family office gathering in Dubai, joined me to talk through risk, AI bubbles and hedging strategies for some of the world’s wealthiest families.

Shutdown: Short-term uncertainty, long-term confidence

The US government shutdown adds another layer of uncertainty. “If this shutdown continues and results in large-scale government firings, it will be negative for markets and GDP,” Ms Naison-Tarajano warned. But she emphasised that swift resolutions historically mute the impact.

For now, productivity gains and strong earnings continue to underpin US growth. “This is not a market I’d want to be on the other side of,” she said.

AI bubble risk: $500 billion valuations

Almost in the same breath as shutdown fears, another headline hit markets: OpenAI’s valuation at $500 billion, making it the world’s most valuable start-up. Even Sam Altman, the architect of its rise and its current chief executive, has warned about the potential for an AI bubble.

Ms Naison-Tarajano acknowledged the enthusiasm but called for caution. “AI is still in its infancy. It’s very hard to predict what this revolution will look like one, three, or 10 years out,” she said. Her advice: don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Diversification, index exposure and disciplined hedging remain the smarter play – even as family offices hold sizeable positions in AI names.

Risk appetite: Family offices lean in

Ms Naison-Tarajano pointed out that many family offices lean into risk when traditional institutions retreat. “They are 'risk-on' when everyone else is running away,” she said, recalling how families moved into markets during US President Donald Trump’s trade tariff announcements this year. “They take advantage of dislocations.”

Hedging and concentration risks

Even as wealth grows, Ms Naison-Tarajano said concentrated single-stock gains now require more thoughtful risk management. Hedging strategies – from options to diversification across asset classes – are increasingly on the table for family offices with large exposures.

Bottom line

Family offices are staying cautiously optimistic, hedging against volatility and positioning to take advantage of market dislocations. With shutdown uncertainty, record equity highs and soaring AI valuations, Ms Naison-Tarajano’s message is clear: discipline and diversification matter more than ever.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E77kWh%202%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E178bhp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E410Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E402km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh%2C150%2C000%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETBC%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Surianah's top five jazz artists Billie Holliday: for the burn and also the way she told stories. Thelonius Monk: for his earnestness. Duke Ellington: for his edge and spirituality. Louis Armstrong: his legacy is undeniable. He is considered as one of the most revolutionary and influential musicians. Terence Blanchard: very political - a lot of jazz musicians are making protest music right now.

The specs Price: From Dh180,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged and supercharged in-line four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 320hp @ 5,700rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 2,200rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.7L / 100km

The%20Genius%20of%20Their%20Age %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20S%20Frederick%20Starr%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Oxford%20University%20Press%3Cbr%3EPages%3A%20290%3Cbr%3EAvailable%3A%20January%2024%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 285bhp Torque: 353Nm Price: TBA On sale: Q2, 2020

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6-cylinder%2C%204.8-litre%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E5-speed%20automatic%20and%20manual%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E280%20brake%20horsepower%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E451Nm%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh153%2C00%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Liverpool 0 Stoke City 0 Man of the Match: Erik Pieters (Stoke)

FIXTURES Saturday, November 3

Japan v New Zealand

Wales v Scotland

England v South Africa

Ireland v Italy Saturday, November 10

Italy v Georgia

Scotland v Fiji

England v New Zealand

Wales v Australia

Ireland v Argentina

France v South Africa Saturday, November 17

Italy v Australia

Wales v Tonga

England v Japan

Scotland v South Africa

Ireland v New Zealand Saturday, November 24

|Italy v New Zealand

Scotland v Argentina

England v Australia

Wales v South Africa

Ireland v United States

France v Fiji

UAE Premiership Results Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, Friday, March 29, 5pm at The Sevens, Dubai

World Test Championship table 1 India 71 per cent 2 New Zealand 70 per cent 3 Australia 69.2 per cent 4 England 64.1 per cent 5 Pakistan 43.3 per cent 6 West Indies 33.3 per cent 7 South Africa 30 per cent 8 Sri Lanka 16.7 per cent 9 Bangladesh 0

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

HEADLINE HERE I would recommend writing out the text in the body

And then copy into this box

It can be as long as you link

But I recommend you use the bullet point function (see red square)

Or try to keep the word count down

Be wary of other embeds lengthy fact boxes could crash into

That's about it

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

WHAT%20START-UPS%20IS%20VISA%20SEEKING%3F %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEnablers%20of%20digital%20services%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Blockchain%20and%20cryptocurrency%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Crowdfunding%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Banking-as-a-service%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Banking%20identification%20number%20sponsors%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Issuers%2Fprocessors%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Programme%20managers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDigital%20issuance%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Blockchain%20and%20cryptocurrency%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Alternative%20lending%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Personal%20financial%20management%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Money%20transfer%20and%20remittance%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Digital%20banking%20(neo%20banks)%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Digital%20wallets%2C%20peer-to-peer%20and%20transfers%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Employee%20benefits%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Payables%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Corporate%20cards%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EValue-add%20for%20merchants%2Fconsumers%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Data%20and%20analytics%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20ID%2C%20authentication%20and%20security%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Insurance%20technology%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Loyalty%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Merchant%20services%20and%20tools%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Process%20and%20payment%20infrastructure%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Retail%20technology%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESME%20recovery%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Money%20movement%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Acceptance%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Risk%20management%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Brand%20management%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ENew%20categories%20for%202023%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Sustainable%20FinTechs%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Risk%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%20Urban%20mobility%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The National in Davos We are bringing you the inside story from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a gathering of hundreds of world leaders, top executives and billionaires.

Tips%20for%20travelling%20while%20needing%20dialysis %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EInform%20your%20doctor%20about%20your%20plans.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAsk%20about%20your%20treatment%20so%20you%20know%20how%20it%20works.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPay%20attention%20to%20your%20health%20if%20you%20travel%20to%20a%20hot%20destination.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPlan%20your%20trip%20well.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

Winners Ballon d’Or (Men’s)

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France) Ballon d’Or Féminin (Women’s)

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona / Spain) Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 – Men’s)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain) Best Young Women’s Player

Vicky López (Barcelona / Spain) Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper – Men’s)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City / Italy) Best Women’s Goalkeeper

Hannah Hampton (England / Aston Villa and Chelsea) Men’s Coach of the Year

Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain) Women’s Coach of the Year

Sarina Wiegman (England)

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

BIO Favourite holiday destination: Turkey - because the government look after animals so well there. Favourite film: I love scary movies. I have so many favourites but The Ring stands out. Favourite book: The Lord of the Rings. I didn’t like the movies but I loved the books. Favourite colour: Black. Favourite music: Hard rock. I actually also perform as a rock DJ in Dubai.

Traces%20of%20Enayat %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Iman%20Mersal%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20And%20Other%20Stories%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20240%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Carzaty%2C%20now%20Kavak%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECarzaty%20launched%20in%202018%2C%20Kavak%20in%20the%20GCC%20launched%20in%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20140%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Automotive%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECarzaty%20raised%20%246m%20in%20equity%20and%20%244m%20in%20debt%3B%20Kavak%20plans%20%24130m%20investment%20in%20the%20GCC%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

yallacompare profile Date of launch: 2014 Founder: Jon Richards, founder and chief executive; Samer Chebab, co-founder and chief operating officer, and Jonathan Rawlings, co-founder and chief financial officer Based: Media City, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: 120 employees Investors: 2014: $500,000 in a seed round led by Mulverhill Associates; 2015: $3m in Series A funding led by STC Ventures (managed by Iris Capital), Wamda and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; 2019: $8m in Series B funding with the same investors as Series A along with Precinct Partners, Saned and Argo Ventures (the VC arm of multinational insurer Argo Group)

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

Russia's Muslim Heartlands Dominic Rubin, Oxford

DC%20League%20of%20Super-Pets %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Jared%20Stern%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Dwayne%20Johnson%2C%20Kevin%20Hart%2C%20John%20Krasinski%2C%20Keanu%20Reeves%2C%20Olivia%20Wilde%2C%20Kate%20McKinnon%2C%20Jameela%20Jamil%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A