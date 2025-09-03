Adams Street Partners expands GCC presence with opening in Abu Dhabi

Adams Street Partners, a private markets investment management company with more than $62 billion in assets under management, has established its first office in the GCC, choosing Abu Dhabi Global Market as its base.
The move strengthens the Chicago-based company's ties with investors and strategic partners across the region.
The new office will be led by Leila Kaissi, who joins as principal, investor relations.
In her role, Ms Kaissi will focus on building institutional client relationships, supporting portfolio management and overseeing private equity programmes.
Jeffrey Diehl, managing partner and head of investments at Adams Street, said the Abu Dhabi opening was a natural step in the company’s global expansion.
“Having a local presence marks our commitment to further developing strategic and long-standing partnerships in the region,” Mr Diehl said.
Ms Kaissi said GCC investors were increasingly looking for exposure to global venture capital, growth equity, buyout and private credit markets.
“Adams Street has a long and successful history delivering innovative investment opportunities in these areas,” she said.
“I look forward to building on the strong demand in the region and deepening our existing relationships”.
John Kremer, partner and head of investor relations for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said the Gulf was important for the company's global ambitions.
A local presence would allow Adams Street “to better serve our existing clients, strengthen client relationships, and capitalise on significant opportunities”, Mr Kremer said.
ADGM also welcomed the announcement. Arvind Ramamurthy, its chief market development officer, said Abu Dhabi’s position as “the richest city globally” made it a natural attraction for world-class asset management companies.
“We are pleased to welcome Adams Street to ADGM’s vibrant and expanding ecosystem,” Mr Ramamurthy said.
Ms Kaissi brings more than 15 years of experience in the region’s financial sector. She previously served as vice president at Gulf Capital for a decade, where she managed investor relations with sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, corporates and family offices across the GCC and globally.
Before her new role at Adams Street, she was partner at NISAI – Alternative Investments.
Earlier in her career, she worked as an associate at KPMG Lower Gulf, a treasury analyst at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and an investments analyst at DIFC.
Adams Street’s expansion into Abu Dhabi comes as the financial centre strengthens its position as a hub for global asset managers.
Firms such as BlackRock, Brevan Howard, PGIM, Nuveen and General Atlantic have all set up in ADGM in recent years, helping drive a 226 per cent surge in assets under management in the first half of 2024.
In May, Adams Street closed its inaugural European Venture Fund at more than $293 million, exceeding its target.
The fund will invest in early-stage companies, particularly in the technology and healthcare sectors, through primary commitments and co-investments.
