Global stocks mixed as Israeli and Iranian air strikes go on

Global stocks were mixed on Friday amid the Iran-Israel air strikes and as the US weighed options to become more involved in the conflict that has been raging for more than a week, damaging investor sentiment.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite finished lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly higher.

S&P 500 fell by 0.2 per cent and Nasdaq Composite by 0.5 per cent when markets closed on Friday. Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 0.08 per cent.

“The worsening global geopolitical weather keeps investors in a cautious mode, and will likely prevent them from taking too much risk,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

The news that “the US is giving itself two weeks to decide whether to intervene in Iran – which is slightly better than earlier reports suggesting they would go in this weekend – has somehow eased tensions,” she said.

US President Donald Trump said he will decide “in the next two weeks” whether his country will join Israel in attacking Iran, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.

The move eased concerns about an imminent attack on Iran by the US. However, if the Washington becomes involved in the conflict, it is expected to exacerbate the situation and hit investor sentiment.

Israel and Iran conflict, which began on June 13 following air strikes by Israel on Tehran has rattled investors, with global stocks plunging and oil prices rising on the first day of the war.

Gold prices also rose as investors rushed to safe-haven assets amid uncertainties in the market.

Analysts expect markets to remain volatile in the coming days.

“While the immediate prospect of a US intervention in Iran may have diminished, the fact this is reportedly a two-week hiatus means it will remain a live issue for the markets going into next week,” AFP reported, quoting Dan Coatsworth, an investment analyst at AJ Bell.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 closed 0.2 per cent lower, while Paris' CAC 40 gained 0.5 per cent. Frankfurt's DAX was up 1.3 per cent.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged 1.3 per cent higher and Shanghai’s composite was down 0.07 per cent, with Japan’s Nikkei down 0.2 per cent.

Investors are also keeping a close eye on the US Federal Reserve.

On Wednesday, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged and also forecast a slower pace of cuts as it expects higher inflation because of tariffs.

This week's decision was the fourth consecutive time the Fed has held rates steady after lowering them by 100 basis points to about 4.33 per cent last year.

However, a senior official at the Fed has suggested that the US central bank should consider cutting interest rates as soon as next month.

“We could do this as early as July,” Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on CNBC. “That would be my view, whether the committee would go along with it or not.”

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

The biog Family: Parents and four sisters Education: Bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing at American University of Sharjah A self-confessed foodie, she enjoys trying out new cuisines, her current favourite is the poke superfood bowls Likes reading: autobiographies and fiction Favourite holiday destination: Italy Posts information about challenges, events, runs in other emirates on the group's Instagram account @Anagowrunning Has created a database of Emirati and GCC sportspeople on Instagram @abeermk, highlight: Athletes Apart from training, also talks to women about nutrition, healthy lifestyle, diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Getting%20there%20 %3Cp%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Ftravel%2F2023%2F01%2F12%2Fwhat-does-it-take-to-be-cabin-crew-at-one-of-the-worlds-best-airlines-in-2023%2F%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EEtihad%20Airways%20%3C%2Fa%3Eflies%20daily%20to%20the%20Maldives%20from%20Abu%20Dhabi.%20The%20journey%20takes%20four%20hours%20and%20return%20fares%20start%20from%20Dh3%2C995.%20Opt%20for%20the%203am%20flight%20and%20you%E2%80%99ll%20land%20at%206am%2C%20giving%20you%20the%20entire%20day%20to%20adjust%20to%20island%20time.%20%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERound%20trip%20speedboat%20transfers%20to%20the%20resort%20are%20bookable%20via%20Anantara%20and%20cost%20%24265%20per%20person.%20%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Etwo%20permanent%20magnet%20synchronous%20motors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Etwo-speed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E625hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E850Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E456km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh737%2C480%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)