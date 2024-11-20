Some of the risks Nvidia faces involve the rising competition and a slower future demand for AI from the Big Tech firms. AFP
Some of the risks Nvidia faces involve the rising competition and a slower future demand for AI from the Big Tech firms. AFP

Business

Markets

Nvidia stock price tanks despite strong quarterly profit and bullish guidance

California-based company's net profit in October quarter jumps 109% to more than $19.3bn

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma

November 20, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week