Boeing shares tumble after door panel blows out on Alaska Airlines flight

Boeing shares plunged by almost 9 per cent when trading opened on Monday morning after a panel in a 737 Max 9 aircraft blew out mid-flight last week.

The emergency incident happened on January 5 while an Alaska Airlines flight was flying about at about 4,800 metres, six minutes after taking off from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California.

READ MORE UAE airlines not affected by Boeing 737 Max 9 grounding after Alaska Airlines incident

Shares in Alaska Air Group were down more than 4 per cent when Wall Street opened on Monday.

Footage shared by the National Transportation Security Board (NTSB) showed a gaping hole where the door panel had dislodged. It was found on Sunday near Portland, the NTSB said.

NTSB chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said the plane was not being used for long-haul flights to Hawaii because a warning light indicating a potential pressurisation problem went off during previous flights.

Ms Homendy painted a harrowing picture of Friday's accident during her briefing.

A rush of air blew through the aircraft after the panel broke off, damaging several seats and ripping off the insulation from the plane's walls. The co-pilot's headset was forced off and the captain also lost part of hers, Ms Homendy said.

None of the passengers or crew members were injured and the plane returned to Portland. No one was sitting next to the door plug.

Diagram of a Boeing 737-9 mid-cabin door plug and components (Source: Boeing) pic.twitter.com/7qPF5MGAOX — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 8, 2024

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered airlines to ground 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft that have the panel installed. All 65 of Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737 Max 9 planes have been grounded and 60 flights were cancelled on Monday following the order.

United Airlines, which also operates the plane, has grounded all of its Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft to conduct safety inspections.