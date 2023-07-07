Birkenstock owner considers IPO at $6bn-plus value

German luxury sandal maker is backed by luxury French fashion house LVMH

A storied brand founded about 250 years ago, Birkenstock has become a high-fashion item. Photo: MSCHF
Bloomberg
Jul 07, 2023
Powered by automated translation

L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury French fashion house LVMH, is considering strategic options for Birkenstock, including an initial public offering.

The German sandal maker could be valued at more than $6 billion in an IPO, sources said.

The company is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs Group and JP Morgan Chase on a potential listing in the US, the sources said.

An IPO could happen this year or next year. Deliberations are continuing and L Catterton could decide against any deal, the sources added.

Representatives for L Catterton, Birkenstock and Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan declined to comment.

A transaction would come more than two years after the private equity firm and the family investment company of billionaire Bernard Arnault acquired a majority stake in Birkenstock, valuing the company at $4.9 billion.

Brothers Christian and Alex Birkenstock retained a stake in the company.

The US IPO market is showing signs of emerging from a deep slump after restaurant chain Cava Group raised $366 million last month. The stock is up 78 per cent since then.

A storied brand founded about 250 years ago, Birkenstock has become a high-fashion item, launching collaborations with luxury names such as Dior, Manolo Blahnik and Valentino.

Updated: July 07, 2023, 5:32 AM
