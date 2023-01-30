Adani Enterprises shares climb 6% but other group stocks dive

Shares in India's Adani Enterprises climbed 6 per cent on Monday, paring some initial gains, but several other Adani companies plunged for the third straight day despite a detailed rebuttal by the group of a US short-seller's criticisms.

Adani, led by Asia's richest man Gautam Adani, has locked horns with Hindenburg Research and on Sunday hit back at last week's report by the short-seller, which flagged concerns about debt levels and the use of tax havens.

The group said it complied with all local laws and had made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

On Monday, the group's flagship business Adani Enterprises was trading at 2,926 rupees in early trade, as its critical $2.5 billion secondary share sale entered its second day.

That is still below the price band for the share sale — Adani has set a floor price of 3,112 rupees a share and a cap of 3,276 rupees.

On Friday, the first day of the offer, the issue was subscribed 1 per cent amid a broader fall in shares.

READ MORE Bankers on Adani $2.5 billion share sale consider delay after Hindenburg report

Indian regulations say the offering must receive minimum subscription of 90 per cent. If it does not, the issuer must refund the entire amount.

Maybank Securities and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are among investors who bid for the anchor portion of the issue.

The Adani Group said on Saturday that the sale remained on schedule at the planned issue price, even as sources said bankers of the country's largest secondary sale were considering extending the timeline beyond January 31, or tweaking the price due to the fall in its share price.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was up 5 per cent but other stocks within the group remained under pressure.

Adani Transmission tumbled 17 per cent while Adani Total Gas plunged 20 per cent and Adani Green Energy was down 13 per cent.

The Hindenburg report led to a $48 billion wipe-out in seven listed companies within the Adani Group last week.

On Monday, responding to Adani's rebuttal, Hindeburg said the “response largely confirmed our findings and ignored our key questions”.

The stock market meltdown has been a significant setback for Mr Adani, 60, a school dropout who rose swiftly in recent years to become the world's third richest man, before slipping to into eighth position on the Forbes list by Monday morning.

Hindenburg's report said five of seven key listed Adani companies had reported current ratios, a measure of liquid assets minus near-term liabilities, of below one, which it said suggested “a heightened short-term liquidity risk”.

It said key listed Adani companies had “substantial debt” that put the entire group on “precarious financial footing” and claimed that shares in seven Adani listed companies had an 85 per cent downside due to what it called “sky-high valuations”.

Adani's response stated that companies within its group had “consistently de-levered” over the past decade.