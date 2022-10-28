Amanat buys 60% stake in Human Development Company in $59m deal

Amanat Holdings, a Dubai-based education and healthcare investment company, acquired a 60 per cent stake in the Human Development Company, a Saudi special education and care provider, for an initial consideration of about 220.3 million Saudi riyals ($59m).

The deal also includes a contingent consideration of up to 47.1m riyals that is payable subject to future earnings growth, Amanat said on Friday.

The acquisition will bolster Amanat's healthcare and education platforms by expanding its reach as it caters to people of determination, the company said.

“The acquisition of a majority stake in HDC meets Amanat’s stated strategic objectives of investing in income-generating assets and building scalable specialised platforms,” said Amanat chairman Hamad Alshamsi.

“Amanat has identified a need for the provision of special education and care in the region and is well positioned to expand this specialised offering regionally to meet the growing need.”

The special education and care sector is “underserved regionally”, with strong underlying growth drivers, according to Amanat.

More to follow …