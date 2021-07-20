Super car maker McLaren plans to raise $620m

Cars on display in the McLaren showroom in Dubai. The company recently received funding from a group of investors, including Saudi Arabia's PIF. Sarah Dea/The National

McLaren Finance plans to raise $620 million in a bond issue, ramping up its funding spree as it tries to claw back losses from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The super car maker, which is seeking to refinance existing bonds and bolster its balance sheet with the additional debt, held investor presentations for the new financing yesterday in London.

The bond issue comes on top of $760m raised from investors, including Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, as McLaren tries to recover from the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the Formula 1 racing series and caused the closely-held company to idle production. In April, the company sold and leased back its headquarters in Woking, near London, and has also sold as much as a third of its racing unit to a consortium of US-based investors.

The new financing “provides the opportunity to significantly deleverage the business”, a McLaren spokesperson said on Monday.

It also turns the corner on the company’s financial flexibility and puts the spotlight back on its manufacturing capabilities, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Joel Levington.

The new bond is expected to be rated Caa1/CCC+/B, among the lowest rated debt, and will add to the surge of challenged issuers raising financing in recent weeks amid soaring demand from investors for higher returns.

Even as the cost of insuring junk-rated companies climbed the most since March this month on fears that the pandemic will weigh on global demand, investors are still rushing to buy debt of high risk companies.

Earlier this month, investors piled into a new bond sale from PizzaExpress, placing around £2 billion ($2.7bn) worth of orders just months after the UK restaurant chain had to restructure. British luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover also tapped the markets and sold a €500 million ($592m) bond.

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France

When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

