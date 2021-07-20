Bitcoin sinks to below $30,000 in latest sell-off wiping $100bn from crypto market

Bitcoin investment funds have attracted more than $25.7bn from investors since the start of this year, according to CoinShares. Reuters

Bitcoin plunged below $30,000 on Tuesday for the first time since June, dragging other digital currencies down and wiping $100 billion from the crypto market even as equity markets recovered.

The world's largest cryptocurrency lost 5.8 per cent of its value, trading at $29,654.54 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange at 1.00pm UAE time. The last time the digital currency fell below the $30,000 mark was on June 22.

Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, traded 7.2 per cent lower at $1,793.93 and XRP fell 8.8 per cent to $0.52733.

"The digital asset has broken through its key support level of $30,000. It is critical that the digital coin regains ground above the $30,000 level, as a significant breach could result in a massive technical sell-off," Naeem Aslam, chief analyst at broker Avatrade, said.

"Having said that, crypto traders are well aware that the price action of cryptocurrencies is highly volatile, and the decline in prices should not come as a surprise given that similar price fluctuations have occurred in the past."

Bitcoin has more than trebled in price from $9,175 a year ago, but has more than halved since hitting an all-time high of $63,729.50 in mid-April. It is now only 2.3 per cent higher than it was at the beginning of this year.

Cryptocurrency afficionados argued during its recent run-up in prices that Bitcoin is being much more widely adopted by institutional investors, with the likes of Fidelity investing in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which has more than $20bn of assets under management.

The latest Digital Asset Fund Flows report by digital asset investment manager CoinShares reported $2.9 million of net inflows into cryptocurrency funds last week, bringing the total so far this year to $5.7bn. About 73 per cent of this has been invested in Bitcoin.

However, cryptocurrency funds have witnessed outflows in seven of the last 10 weeks as investors become more nervous about the threat of regulation.

More on Bitcoin Malaysia steamrolls 1,069 Bitcoin mining machines after owners stole energy

In China, authorities have closed down Bitcoin mining operations in Sichuan due to concerns about the amount of power it consumes and instructed banks not to provide cryptocurrency-related services such as clearing or trading. There have also been crackdowns on illegal miners in the UK and Malaysia.

In the US, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged financial regulators to "act quickly" to instigate new rules governing stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency whose value is fixed to a national currency or commodity, but are considered a risk as they remain unsupervised.

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

if you go The flights Etihad, Emirates and Singapore Airlines fly direct from the UAE to Singapore from Dh2,265 return including taxes. The flight takes about 7 hours. The hotel Rooms at the M Social Singapore cost from SG $179 (Dh488) per night including taxes. The tour Makan Makan Walking group tours costs from SG $90 (Dh245) per person for about three hours. Tailor-made tours can be arranged. For details go to www.woknstroll.com.sg

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

New Zealand T20 squad New Zealand T20 squad: Tim Southee (captain), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

MATCH INFO Manchester City 1 (Gundogan 56') Shakhtar Donetsk 1 (Solomon 69')

