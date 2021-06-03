Oil continues to rally amid signs of improved global demand

A crude oil tanker is seen at China's Qingdao Port. Opec+ did not discuss the possibility of Iranian supply recommencing either at its joint technical meeting on Monday or at the ministerial meetings on Tuesday. Reuters

Oil prices continued their rally on Thursday, with Brent, the international benchmark, trading above $71 per barrel.

The international crude benchmark Brent, was trading as high as $71.93 at 7:26am UAE time on Thursday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which tracks US crude grades, rallied to $69.37.

Crude prices have gained due to the improving economic sentiment across the US and Europe and due to indications from Opec over stable growth in demand. Oil prices are up about 40 per cent year-to-date and are at their highest since October 2018.

At a ministerial meeting earlier this week, Opec+, which is headed by Saudi Arabia and Russia, said it decided to stick to its earlier decision to return 2 million barrels per day to the market "with the pace being determined according to market conditions".

"Traders are feeling a lot more optimistic about the reopening of the global economy and the continuation of the vaccination process," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade.

"Traders also understand that the US and Iran's nuclear deal cannot be reinstated that easily and it will take a while before the previous conditions are enacted. This means no immediate increase in oil supply and this is also supposing oil prices."

Opec+ also did not discuss the possible return of Iranian crude supply either at its joint technical meeting on Monday or at the ministerial meetings on Tuesday.

The potential return of Iranian oil and its impact on prices will be considered in "an orderly and transparent fashion", Opec secretary general Mohammed Barkindo said.

Tehran, which resumed negotiations with the US to reinstate its nuclear deal, is looking to conclude talks before its presidential election begins on June 18.

Negotiations over the Iran nuclear deal were adjourned overnight with the parties expected to convene next week.

"The market may be pricing in a later than expected return of Iranian crude as a deal has so far not been forthcoming," Edward Bell, senior director, market economics at Emirates NBD, said in a note on Thursday.

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

Results: 5pm: Handicap (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600 metres Winner: Dasan Da, Saeed Al Mazrooei (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600m Winner: AF Saabah, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600m Winner: Mukaram, Pat Cosgrave, Eric Lemartinel 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) | Dh80,000 | 2,200m Winner: MH Tawag, Richard Mullen, Elise Jeanne 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) | Dh70,000 | 1,400m Winner: RB Inferno, Fabrice Veron, Ismail Mohammed 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m Winner: Juthoor, Jim Crowley, Erwan Charpy

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

MATCH INFO Karnataka Tuskers 110-5 (10 ovs) Tharanga 48, Shafiq 34, Rampaul 2-16 Delhi Bulls 91-8 (10 ovs) Mathews 31, Rimmington 3-28 Karnataka Tuskers win by 19 runs

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

