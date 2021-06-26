Iran election outcome may weigh on nuclear deal talks and economic recovery, IIF says

Limited agreement would mean GDP growth of 4.1% next year, while a more comprehensive agreement would trigger a 6% expansion

Iran’s president-elect Ebrahim Raisi. The election of hardliners has dealt a blow to hopes for a comprehensive nuclear deal, the IIF says. AFP
Iran’s president-elect Ebrahim Raisi. The election of hardliners has dealt a blow to hopes for a comprehensive nuclear deal, the IIF says. AFP

The consolidation of power by hardliners in Iran after the election of Ebrahim Raisi is expected to limit the scope of the nuclear deal with the international community and, ultimately, the pace of the country's economic recovery.

Iran has been engaged in talks to re-establish or renegotiate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was struck in 2015 and lifted some economic sanctions in return for limits on the country's nuclear programme.

The US withdrew from the pact in 2018 under the Trump administration.

If a more ambitious, renegotiated deal is agreed upon, Iran's economy could grow by 4.3 per cent this year and 5.9 per cent in 2022, the Institute of International Finance said.

However, a deal that is more limited in scope would restrict the country's recovery, limiting gross domestic product growth to 3.5 per cent this year and 4.1 per cent in 2022.

If Tehran does not reach a deal and the current sanctions remain in place, growth – which stood at 3.6 per cent in 2019 – would slow to 1.8 per cent this year and 1.6 per cent in 2022.

“Iran’s current position is to restore the 2015 deal without changing the terms. Even if an agreement is reached to lift most economic and financial sanctions, [Mr] Raisi’s conservative foreign and economic policies ... may deter foreign investors, particularly from Europe and the US,” the institute said in a paper written by its chief Mena economist Garbis Iradian and Clay Lowery, executive vice president of research and policy.

A comprehensive deal would attract foreign capital flows from Europe and the emerging Asia region, including foreign direct investment across all sectors of the economy, according to the paper.

Read More

Iran has accepted cryptocurrency mining in recent years, offering cheap power and requiring miners to sell their Bitcoins to the central bank. Photo: ReutersIran seizes 7,000 cryptocurrency computer miners

Brent rallies to above $75 for first time in more than two years as market fundamentals tighten

The opening up of the Iranian economy to the world will also result in “a significant decline in unemployment”.

Iran’s unemployment levels currently stand at about 20 per cent.

A growing current account surplus as a result of increasing oil exports would boost official reserves to about $143 billion by the end of 2023, up from $70bn in May this year – 90 per cent of which is currently frozen due to US sanctions, the IIF said.

However, the election of hardliners means hopes for a more comprehensive deal may already have “evaporated”, the IIF said.

A more modest deal based on the 2015 agreement would boost Iran’s reserves and narrow its fiscal deficit to 3.4 per cent this year and 1.8 per cent next – from 5.4 per cent last year – but it “may not reduce unemployment significantly”.

Should Iran fail to negotiate a nuclear deal with the West, its economy will probably remain “fragile” but not on the brink of collapse.

Tehran is also expected to align its economy more closely with that of China, which has stepped in to develop projects in Iran after western companies pulled out after the reimposition of sanctions, the IIF said.

Beijing has committed to investing between $400bn and $600bn in Iran over the next 25 years.

China, the world’s top importer of crude has also been aggressively buying Iranian oil and condensate, with its imports doubling in volume between September 2020 and April this year, compared with the same period in the preceding years.

The possible return of Iranian crude to the global markets will probably depress prices, the IIF said.

“The lifting of economic sanctions, combined with the return of foreign expertise in the energy sector and renewed ability to purchase spare parts, would allow for a rebound in Iranian crude oil and condensates exports to their pre-sanction levels of 2.5 million barrels per day within 12 months,” the report said.

Opec+, which is looking to bring 2 million bpd back to the markets by July, may have to put a pause on additional supply and maintain current levels to support the markets, it said.

Oil futures have been trading at multi-year highs with both international benchmark Brent and West Texas Intermediate, the main US gauge, rallying above $70 a barrel.

Brent settled 0.82 per cent higher at $76.18 a barrel on Friday while WTI settled 1.02 per cent higher at $74.05 a barrel.

Updated: June 26, 2021 10:46 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The UK government is considering dropping quarantine requirements for travellers from amber list countries. EPA 

Changes to UK green list open up options for expats in the UAE

Transport
Derek Chauvin pictured following his arrest. While the prosecution asked for a 30-year sentence, he could be parolled after 15 years. AFP

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 and a half years for murder of George Floyd

The Americas
A new bus station has been opened at Oud Metha in Dubai by the Roads and Transport Authority that will handle 10,000 passengers. Courtesy: RTA

New metro-linked bus station opens in Dubai

Transport
A screenshot of a video released by the US Pentagon showing an unidentified flying object. AFP

US intelligence: UFO sightings cannot be explained

The Americas
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 23: The second international Libya conference convenes on June 23, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The conference is bringing together representatives from the UN Security Council, the new Libyan government, Turkey, as well as various North African and Middle Eastern states to assess and promote progress towards definitively ending the military conflict in Libya. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Libya unity government faces deadlock over draft constitution

MENA
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Yas Creative Hub is tipped to transform the media sector across the region. twofour54 Abu Dhabi

Yas Creative Hub and Abu Dhabi’s push into the entertainment industry
It's important to avoid lifestyle creep if you are serious about your financial goals, experts say. Getty Images

Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams