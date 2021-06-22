Brent rallies to above $75 for first time in more than two years as market fundamentals tighten

The oil benchmark is up 40% this year as the world's largest economies rebound from the pandemic

A storage tank in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas. The election of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran's new president is likely to complicate ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran to restore the nuclear deal. Reuters
A storage tank in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas. The election of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran's new president is likely to complicate ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran to restore the nuclear deal. Reuters

Brent, the international benchmark for more than half of the world’s oil, rallied to above $75 per barrel, the first time since 2018, as the world's largest economies rebound from the pandemic and US-Iran talks stall, delaying a return of Iranian crude to the market.

Brent, rose 0.32 per cent to trade at $75.14 per barrel at 8.48am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, which tracks US crude grades, also continued its recent rally rising 0.08 per cent to reach $73.72 per barrel.

"Oil markets remain unperturbed by the swings in other financial markets and continue to look to tight fundamentals to support their drive higher," said Shady Elborno, head of macro strategy at Emirates NBD.

Global oil demand is expected to return to pre-Covid levels by the end of 2022, with the rebound supported across sectors and products, the International Energy Agency said earlier this month.

Demand for crude is expected to grow this year by 5.4 million barrels per day and a further 3.1 million bpd to average 99.5 million bpd, according to the Paris-based agency.

Oil's immunity to price volatility in either the commodity or currency markets strongly suggests that demand is high and rising, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at Oanda.

"By default, that indicates that the global recovery in the real world remains on track even as other asset classes chase their tails," he added.

The election of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran's new president this week may complicate the ongoing dialogue between Washington and Tehran to restore the nuclear deal.

Read More

Iraq's Majnoon oilfield near Basra. Baghdad plans to export its crude to markets in America, Asia, and Europe. ReutersOil prices could reach $80 per barrel, Iraq's Oil Ministry says

Oil slips as US dollar soars on potential US rate hikes

Iran was Opec’s fourth-largest producer before the resumption of US sanctions by the Trump administration.

"Talks between Iran and world powers have not progressed enough to have the US in actual attendance," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst, the Americas at Oanda.

"The longer talks drag, the further Iranian sanction relief is delayed. Iranian output is expected to increase in the third quarter, but if no breakthroughs are made over the next few weeks, that could be in jeopardy," he added.

Middle East producers are bullish about oil's prospects. Iraq, Opec's second-largest producer expects oil to reach $80 per barrel.

In a report on Monday, Bank of America said tighter supply and demand balances in 2022 could push oil to $100 a barrel, with Brent poised to average $75 next year.

Published: June 22, 2021 09:14 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
The sudden jump in demand fuelled by people tired of staying close to home has strained airlines’ ability to rebuild operations cut back amid the onset of the pandemic last year. EPA

American Airlines cancels 1% of July flights as surge stretches staff

Aviation
Vanderbilt University's baseball team wins against Arizona in the NCAA College World Series. The court called the NCAA an effective monopoly in its control over the industry of college sports. AP

US Supreme Court backs payments for NCAA student-athletes

Sport
George Clooney is among a group of celebrities banding together to help fund a Los Angeles public school, with the aim of improving diversity in Hollywood. Getty Images 

George Clooney to fund Los Angeles high school

Film
Ana Diamond pictured in Iran a few weeks after her release on bail. It was the first time she had been allowed access to professional medical services. Photo: Ana Diamond

British-Iranian dual citizen Ana Diamond tells of her year-long ordeal in Evin prison

Europe
First lady Jill Biden pets Champ after his arrival from Delaware at the White House in Washington, US. The Bidens have announced that Champ has died at the age of 13. Adam Schultz / White House / Handout via Reuters 

Bidens' dog Champ has died: 'Our hearts are heavy'

Family
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast