The UAE will announce its December petrol prices on Monday amid hopes they will continue on a downward trend following November's surprise drop.

Brent is on track for a 14 per cent decline this month, while West Texas Intermediate is on pace to retreat about 17 per cent.

UAE petrol prices are not directly tied to Brent. Fuel at the Emirates' pumps has largely been in sync with global oil market movements since 2015, when deregulation was introduced.

Brent and WTI have similar traits, but a number of key dynamics set them apart.

The lowdown

Brent is the global benchmark for oil, pricing up to 80 per cent of internationally traded crude. It comes from North Sea fields, including Brent, Forties, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll. Its price is assessed by Platts and futures are listed on the ICE.

As such, “with seaborne crude trade dependent on Brent, it is usually the first to respond to Opec+ decisions, Middle East disruptions and Asian demand, compared to WTI”, Ahmed Zaheer, a consultant at Dubai-based Qamar Energy, told The National.

WTI, meanwhile, is the main US benchmark that is the reference for domestic crude in America. It drives the economics of drilling new wells in the Permian Basin, so US pipelines, refiners and producers settle on it.

“It reflects US supply chains, storage dynamics and regional imbalances … [making it] the most relevant to understand US gasoline prices at the pumps,” Mr Zaheer said.

Price difference

The difference in the prices of Brent and WTI – called the spread – is due to a number of factors: oil has different qualities, its value also differs depending on its use and it needs to be shipped from producer to consumer, adding transport and logistical costs.

“There cannot be one global price for oil. Depending on shipping costs [and constraints] these prices naturally differ,” Norbert Rucker, head of economics and next generation research at Swiss bank Julius Baer, told The National.

“WTI-type oil can be sold anywhere, as can Brent, and these types of oil can cross the market. However, this is mostly not reasonable, because of the shipping costs.”

The market dictates prices, mostly by supply-demand fundamentals, spiced up by emotions and expectations. Politics is also a factor; while it cannot directly influence the price, it can dictate fundamentals, and political dynamics restrict where oil can go.

“Producers and consumers want benchmarks that reflect their own trade and that they have some say over,” Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Dubai-based Century Financial, told The National.

“This is why most sour crude sold east of Suez is priced off Dubai and Oman, why Abu Dhabi launched Murban futures, and why China has a yuan-denominated contract in Shanghai. Regulators in London, New York and Singapore would also never hand oversight to a single authority.”

Why no centralised market?

The answers to this have been already mentioned above – location, crude types and politics. But there's one more major factor: Brent competes for international buyers, while WTI is anchored to inland US logistics.

“Oil can't be one market because it isn't one product … density and sulphur decide what a refinery can make from a barrel and what it costs, so grades are genuinely worth different amounts,” Mr Zameer said.

“Global crude markets are fragmented by geography, politics and crude quality … sanctions, conflicts or outages can block certain grades.”

A single market could potentially become a single point of failure: for example, one exchange or one pricing agency would be an obvious target for manipulation, sanctions or outages, Mr Valecha added.

“So the real choice is not one market versus many. It is between several connected benchmarks and a single pressure point that is easier to break,” he said.