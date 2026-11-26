The UAE is exploring the development of water desalination plants on the country's east coast, outside the Arabian Gulf, to ensure water security, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure said.

The country is looking into the new plants and their connection to water transmission networks, Suhail Al Mazrouei said, according to state news agency Wam.

The aim is to increase production capacity and diversify locations, alongside expanding storage capacity in underground reservoirs, the minister said on Wednesday, while speaking at an energy conference in Ras Al Khaimah.

He also highlighted the anticipated expansion of road, logistics and energy projects over the next five years.

The UAE is focusing on boosting its water security.

In May, the investment arm of Etihad Water and Electricity signed an agreement to construct a major desalination plant to boost water security in the utility's Northern Emirates service network.

The deal with NMDC Infra and Lantania Aguas for the Fujairah I independent water producer project, which will be located at the Port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, will be developed to provide 60 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) at a total investment value of Dh1.046 billion ($284.8 million).

The Fujairah I project, which will use seawater reverse osmosis technology, is the second being procured by EtihadWE in partnership with the private sector under the public-private partnership model, following the Naqa’a plant, which has a capacity of 150 MIGD.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi is also currently building a desalination plant in Shuweihat, while another project was commissioned in the second quarter of this year.

If required, the emirate is ready to build one more plant depending on demand, Abdulaziz Alobaidli, director general for regulatory affairs at Abu Dhabi's Department of Energy, told The National this year.

The UAE in April said there were fears of “potentially catastrophic” threats to the Gulf’s marine environment in the wake of the Iran war, warning that missiles, drones and fires “may give rise to large-scale marine pollution involving oil, hazardous noxious substances, contaminated firefighting water, soot deposition” and other threats to the ecosystem.

The region relies on desalinated seawater, and any contamination could also lead to “severe water security implications”, it added.

Desalination plants were attacked in Bahrain and Kuwait in March, which brought Gulf water security into focus.