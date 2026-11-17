Asia's biggest energy importers are accelerating their shift towards nuclear power after the Iran war exposed their dependence on Gulf oil and gas.

Plans for more nuclear energy raise the prospect of lasting change in one of the world's most important energy trading relationships.

The shift gained momentum at the Cop31 climate summit in Turkey last week, where China and five other countries joined a pledge to triple global nuclear capacity. The number of countries backing the target has risen to 39.

Asia already accounts for 66 gigawatts of the 91GW of nuclear capacity under construction worldwide, or 73 per cent, according to Global Energy Monitor. That is more than twice the region's share of operating nuclear capacity.

The stakes are particularly high for Gulf exporters. Asia bought 84 per cent of the crude and condensate and 83 per cent of the liquefied natural gas shipped through the Strait of Hormuz in 2024, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

The war has exposed the risks of that dependence as Japan, which sourced 93 per cent of its crude imports through Hormuz before the conflict, is seeking to restart more reactors. South Korea has accelerated maintenance at five offline units, while Vietnam has agreed with Russia to build two reactors.

The Philippines is considering reviving a nuclear plant built during the 1970s and 1980s that has never operated.

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi proposed “an Asian version of the International Energy Agency” to co-ordinate oil stockpiles and emergency releases. She also called for stronger energy ties with Gulf producers.

The Gulf is making its own nuclear push. The UAE's 5.6GW Barakah plant, which was targeted in a drone attack in May, already supplies about a quarter of its electricity. Saudi Arabia has invited international companies to bid for its first two reactors and signed a nuclear co-operation agreement with the US in July, which Democrats in the US Senate are seeking to block.

The International Energy Agency expects global nuclear generation to rise by an average of 2.8 per cent a year to 2030, more than twice the pace of the previous five years. China is expected to add almost 30GW of capacity, while India's nuclear output is forecast to grow 15 per cent a year.

The impact on Gulf exports will take years to emerge. Nuclear power competes directly with gas in electricity generation, but has a much smaller effect on oil demand, which is driven largely by transport and industry.

Gas demand is also expected to keep growing. The IEA forecasts gas-fired generation will increase by about 5 per cent a year in China and 9.7 per cent in India this decade.