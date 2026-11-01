Dubai's DEWA steps up global expansion push with Shanghai Electric deal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's international arm has signed an agreement with China's Shanghai Electric to explore energy and water investments in global markets, as the emirate seeks to expand its footprint in the international utilities sector.

The memorandum of understanding covers potential projects in solar and wind energy, battery storage, desalination, green hydrogen and conventional power generation, as well as electricity transmission and distribution.

The agreement establishes a framework for identifying, evaluating, developing and investing in projects, including participation in international tenders.

"At DEWA International, we are committed to expanding our presence in global markets and building strategic partnerships that leverage Dubai's pioneering expertise in the utilities sector and the global capabilities of our partners," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of DEWA and chairman of DEWA International.

The agreement was signed by Waleed bin Salman, vice chairman of DEWA International, and Shen Bing, president of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group.

The partnership marks another step in DEWA International's efforts to establish itself as a global energy and water infrastructure developer.

DEWA established its international subsidiary in June to pursue overseas projects and partnerships, drawing on Dubai's experience in developing large-scale electricity, water and clean energy infrastructure.

The company aims to work with governments, developers and financial institutions to identify investment opportunities and participate in projects outside the UAE.

At its launch, Mr Al Tayer said global demand for energy and water infrastructure was expected to exceed $20 trillion by 2035, presenting substantial opportunities for international expansion.

DEWA also operates the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, one of the world's largest solar developments, which has helped establish Dubai's expertise in renewable energy.

The utility is continuing to expand its renewable energy capacity, with plans for the seventh phase of the solar park, incorporating large-scale battery storage.

Shanghai Electric, a major Chinese power equipment and engineering company, brings experience in developing and supplying technology for large-scale energy projects.

The two companies have previously worked together on the fourth phase of Dubai's Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, a Dh15.78 billion project.

The latest agreement also covers potential co-operation in green ammonia, concentrated solar power and equipment supply for the oil and gas sector.

DEWA has previously invested in green hydrogen production, including a pilot facility developed with Siemens Energy at the solar park.

However, the partnership remains exploratory, with no specific overseas projects, investment commitments or development timelines announced.