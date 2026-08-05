Adnoc Distribution's second-quarter profit almost doubles on strong fuel volumes

Adnoc Distribution reported a 94 per cent annual increase in its second-quarter net profit on the back of strong fuel volumes and retail growth.

Net profit attributable to the shareholders for the three months to the end of June reached Dh1.31 billion ($358 million), the UAE's largest fuel and convenience retailer said on Wednesday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

Revenue during the three-month period surged 53 per cent year-on-year to Dh13.2 billion.

The company also posted record profit for the first half of the year, with net income attributable to the company’s shareholders for the January-June period reached Dh2 billion, up 58.5 per cent.

Revenue for the reporting period grew 29 per cent to Dh17.1 billion.

“Despite a dynamic macroeconomic environment, Adnoc Distribution delivered another record performance in the first half of 2026, demonstrating the resilience of our diversified business model and the strength of our growth strategy,” said Bader Al Lamki, chief executive of Adnoc Distribution.

Fuel volumes reached a record 7.75 billion litres, supported by network expansion, as well as resilient retail and commercial demand, Adnoc Distribution said.

The company's fuel retail network, spanning the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, increased to 1,045 service stations in the first half of the year.