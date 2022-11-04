Oil prices surge on weaker US dollar and tight supply concerns

Oil prices surged on Friday and were on track to end the week higher due to a weaker US dollar and expectations of tight supply in crude markets.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 2.41 per cent higher at $97.08 a barrel at 1.40pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 2.91 per cent at $90.74 a barrel.

The US Dollar Index, a measure of the value of the greenback against a weighted basket of major currencies, was down 0.3 per cent at 112.55. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Investors are hesitant to continue betting on the dollar. The greenback is down by about 2 per cent since hitting a two-decade high of 114.78 in late September.

Reports of The Group of Seven advanced economies and Australia agreeing to set a fixed price also stoked supply concerns. The G7 nations are finalising a price cap on Russian oil later this month, and have decided against adoption a floating rate, Reuters reported.

“Markets have to prepare themselves for a drop in Russian oil production in the coming weeks as the oil price cap being implemented by G7 countries looks to be gathering pace,” Edward Bell, senior director of market economics at Emirates NBD, told The National.

An EU embargo on Russian crude oil and product imports that comes into effect in December 2022 and February 2023, respectively, is also expected to result in significant declines in Russian crude output.

Investors have also been looking for signs if China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, will ease its zero-Covid policy as “that would mean a big upswing in demand”, said Mr Bell.

About three years into the pandemic, China is continuing with strict Covid-19 containment curbs that have dampened growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by another 75 basis points — the fourth time in a row — but suggested it could soon scale back the size of the increases as it continues to battle rampant inflation.

The Bank of England raised its interest rate by 75 basis points — representing the eighth consecutive jump in interest rates by the central bank — and said the country faced the longest recession.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said a sharp increase in energy prices as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine had significantly affected the economy.

“Investors got the policy pivot they were looking for this week, unfortunately not from the Fed but from the BoE, instead,” said Swissquote Bank senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya in a research note.