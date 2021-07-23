Zomato soars 80% following $1.3bn listing

A delivery worker of Zomato, an Indian food-delivery startup, prepares to leave to pick up an order from a restaurant in Mumbai. Zomato’s listing comes on the heels of strong food-delivery debuts, including DoorDash and China’s Meituan. REUTERS

For over a decade, Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato has delivered soul food from spicy dosa crepes to soft bread Pav Bhaji with curried vegetables to millions across India.

Now, investors get a taste of the fast-growing food delivery giant. The startup soared more than 80 per cent in its Friday debut following a $1.3 billion initial public offering.

Zomato, the first of a generation of internet unicorns to tap India’s capital markets, has generated a seldom-seen frenzy among the local investment community. Investors bragged on Twitter about snagging shares in the startup, yearning for the sort of returns Facebook and Alibaba Group generated. Its IPO is India’s biggest since March 2020, and got about 35 times more bids from anchor investors than shares it intended to sell.

Zomato’s listing comes on the heels of strong food-delivery debuts, including DoorDash and China’s Meituan. It’s the culmination of a 13-year journey for co-founder Mr Goyal, 38. He and Pankaj Chaddah, who has since left, started Zomato as a delivery service in 2008 for their Bain & Co colleagues.

Last week, Mr Goyal tweeted about stress-eating and pinned a clenched-teeth emoji to his Twitter account.

He can be forgiven for an attack of nerves.

Zomato’s first-day performance will serve as a barometer for India’s budding tech scene of unprofitable unicorns, which has produced a coterie of up-and-coming giants from Ant Group-backed Paytm to Flipkart. Also backed by Jack Ma’s Ant, Zomato’s debut comes amid investor concern that India’s markets are a bubble waiting to burst and valuations have outstripped fundamentals.

Optimism about India is tempered by one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world, which threatens to erode decades of economic gains. Investors also have to contend with political risks, with Narendra Modi’s government clamping down on foreign retailers, social media giants and streaming companies.

Pizza Moment

For many others, the potential outweighs the downsides. With almost half its 1.3 billion people accessing the internet via smartphones, a bet on Zomato represents optimism that India’s tech startups could go the way of the US or China, particularly as India’s internet infrastructure remains nascent and consumers are just getting used to buying online.

“This is how it is supposed to work. Nine out of 10 will fail,” Mr Goyal, who is barred from commenting in the run-up to the listing, said in an earlier interview. “But the one that thrives will be a spectacular success.”

In previous conversations, Mr Goyal recounted how he first got the idea for an online service when, as a math and computer science student at the Indian Institute of Technology, he was particularly frustrated with a pizza order. His resolve strengthened after he graduated and joined Bain, where he saw colleagues in the company cafeteria skimming the limited menu and talking longingly about food at nearby restaurants.

Mr Goyal and Mr Chaddah started uploading menus of neighborhood cafes and restaurants onto the company intranet, with phone numbers. That was a huge hit with coworkers, driving a weekend venture they christened foodiebay.com. After his wife got a teaching job at Delhi University, Mr Goyal quit to pursue entrepreneurship full-time, shrugging off the onset of the global financial crisis.

In the India of a decade ago, entrepreneurship was frowned upon and Mr Goyal didn’t tell his parents -- both teachers -- until much later. In the first year, the startup began by listing thousands of restaurants in India’s six biggest cities. Then came an email from entrepreneur-turned-investor Sanjeev Bikhchandani, who invested $1 million through his Info Edge India.

Rapid Expansion

Foodiebay was renamed Zomato to rhyme with tomato. The founder also wanted to avoid echoes of Ebay. Mr Bikhchandani’s investment is now a holding of almost 19 per cent that could mean a billion-dollar-plus return, at least on paper.

Gurgaon-based Zomato, already one of India’s fastest-growing startups in the early days, embarked on an international expansion, getting into table bookings, home delivery and restaurant and nightlife guides in 100 cities across 19 countries including Turkey, Brazil, New Zealand and Indonesia.

The founder introduced a one-touch payment model, where money was automatically deducted from a user’s credit card after dining and leaving the restaurant, testing this cashless mobile payments system in the Middle East.

Sequoia Capital invested in 2013 after Mr Goyal and the investment firm shared 7am cup of coffee.

Around that time, rival Swiggy came on the scene, blossoming into a strong rival with similarly robust backing. Investors globally also started re-evaluating the rationale of cash-burning startups in certain sectors, spurring the collapse of many nascent players in Zomato’s arena.

In 2016, Zomato began laying off hundreds of employees and withdrawing operations from more than a dozen countries. It saw its billion-dollar valuation slashed in half by analysts at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India).

“Some companies have blown away money on highly unprofitable models,” Mr Goyal told Bloomberg News at the time, saying his focus was to move Zomato into the black.

Zomato remains in the red: losses stood at 6.82bn rupees ($91.7m) for the nine months through December 2020, according to its IPO prospectus. To keep pace with Swiggy, Zomato continues to expand and acquired the India operations of Uber Eats for $350m.

Fellow entrepreneurs and industry executives from Amazon India chief Amit Agarwal to Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said on Twitter they would be cheering Mr Goyal on during listing day.

“To succeed, an entrepreneur has to be an all-rounder and have a hundred strengths,” early investor Mr Bikhchandani said in a text message. “Deepinder has them.”

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The Porpoise By Mark Haddon (Penguin Random House)



Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. "Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so," said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients' money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. "We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client's) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own," he added. Mercer Wealth's clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year's global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients' looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. "Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together," said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. "What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds," he said. "In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns." The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority's private equity department focused on structured equities owing to "their defensive characteristics."

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

