DP World to begin development of deepwater port in Congo following contract changes

Port operator DP World's logo seen in Jebel Ali port. The company said it started work on a deep water port in Congo after reviewing terms in the contract. Reuters

Dubai-based ports operator DP World will start development of a greenfield deepwater port in the Democratic Republic of Congo, following amendments to the initial contract between the company and the government.

A term sheet summarising the contract changes followed a review by the two parties of some existing clauses in the agreement signed three years ago, DP World said in a statement on Sunday.

"The objective of the amendments was to readjust the different obligations of the two parties under the project" to better support the country's plans to develop its trade and logistics sector, DP World said, without specifying the changes.

In March 2018, DP World was awarded a 30-year concession to develop and manage the $1 billion Banana Port along the DRC's Atlantic coast in a joint venture with the government. Construction was scheduled to start in 2018 and finish in 24 months, the company said at the time.

“The signing of the term sheet is a key milestone in the partnership between DP World and the government of the DRC in moving forward with the project," Suhail AlBanna, chief executive and managing director of DP World for Middle East and Africa region, said.

The development of the Banana Port –which is expected to take two years – will lead to significant cost and time savings, attract more direct calls from larger vessels from Asia and Europe, boost the DRC's economy and stimulate the region's growth, the ports operator said.

The latest agreement between the government and the company on the amended clauses reflects DRC president Félix Tshisekedi's aim "for a contract that takes into account the interests of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is now the case", André Wameso, deputy chief of staff to the head of state in charge of economic and financial matters, said.

The project will be the DRC’s first deep sea port along its 37 kilometre coastline on the Atlantic ocean.

Separately, DP World said on Sunday it is set to introduce its wholesale e-commerce platform Dubuy.com in Ethiopia, after it was first made available in Rwanda.

"This technology allows home-grown businesses to become international manufacturers and exporters by linking them with new markets in Africa and the rest of the world," Mahmood Al Bastaki, chief operating officer of Dubai Trade World, said.

The initiative follows an agreement between DP World and the Ethiopian Ministry of Transport to develop logistics infrastructure and services along the Berbera-Addis Ababa trade corridor.

DP World and its partners plan to invest up to $1bn over the next 10 years to develop supply chain infrastructure along the corridor, the company said earlier this month. This will include dry ports, silos, warehouses, container yards, cool and cold chain depots, freight forwarding and clearing activities, the company said.

DP World's agreement with the Ethiopian government also proposes that the two entities establish a joint venture logistics company to carry out logistics operations from origin to destination. DP World will offer export services from origin in Ethiopia to Berbera Port and will also provide import services from the port of loading to the delivery of shipments.

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How England have scored their set-piece goals in Russia Three Penalties v Panama, Group Stage (Harry Kane) v Panama, Group Stage (Kane) v Colombia, Last 16 (Kane) Four Corners v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via John Stones header, from Ashley Young corner) v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via Harry Maguire header, from Kieran Trippier corner) v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, header, from Trippier corner) v Sweden, Quarter-Final (Maguire, header, from Young corner) One Free-Kick v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, via Jordan Henderson, Kane header, and Raheem Sterling, from Tripper free-kick)

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

