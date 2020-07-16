Bankruptcies of small businesses in G20 countries may triple without government help, IMF says

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at a press briefing on Covid-19 in Washington, DC. Despite some signs of recovery, the global economy faces continued challenges, including the possibility of a second wave of the pandemic and governments should keep their support programmes, she said. AFP

The number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across G20 countries that go bankrupt may triple this year without government help, as the global economy is "not out of the woods yet", the International Monetary Fund's chief said.

“Widespread bankruptcies could weigh on the economic recovery,” the Washington-based lender said. “Bankruptcy filings and corporate bond defaults in the United States in 2020 reached highs not seen since the global financial crisis, and forward-looking indicators for the rest of the G20 are pessimistic.”

Quote We are not out of the woods yet. A second major global wave of the disease could lead to further disruptions

An analysis on a sample of 17 countries suggests that SME bankruptcies could rise to 12 per cent in 2020 –from four per cent before the pandemic hit – in the absence of policy support, the IMF said in a report.

The largest increase would occur in Italy, one of the hardest pandemic-hit countries in Europe, because of a drop in aggregate demand and large share of contact-intensive industries in the country’s economy.

More than one third of small businesses in Canada, South Korea, the US and the UK worry about their viability or expect to close permanently within the next year, according to the fund.

Services sectors have taken the hardest hit, with bankruptcy rates in countries increasing by more than 20 percentage points for businesses including administration services, arts, entertainment and recreation and education, the IMF said.

Unemployment rates are high across some of the largest economies around the world and are unlikely to return to pre-crisis levels in the short term. More jobs were lost in March and April in Canada and the US than were created since the end of the global financial crisis.

Though some jobs in the US were regained in May and June, a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and re-imposition of lockdowns have put a quick economic recovery in doubt.

The IMF estimates the global economy will shrink 4.9 per cent this year, pushing it into the deepest recession since the Great Depression before a sluggish recovery in 2021. The fund projects a cumulative loss to the global economy of more than $12 trillion (Dh44tn) in 2020 and 2021 as a fallout of the pandemic.

The virus has infected more than 13.5 million people worldwide and killed more than 584,000, with the US accounting for about 26 per cent of infections worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the outbreak.

Globally two thirds of governments have pumped about $11tn into their economies to stabilise financial markets, support smaller businesses and protect jobs.

Although fiscal and monetary measures by governments and central banks have put a floor under the world economy, "we are not out of the woods yet", Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF said in a blog post.

Economic activity is slowly picking up as most economies around the world open up, however, the rate of infection is still on the rise in parts of North America, Africa and Asia.

“A second major global wave of the disease could lead to further disruptions in economic activity,” Ms Georgieva said. “Other risks include stretched asset valuations, volatile commodity prices, rising protectionism and political instability.”

Many countries will be “deeply affected” by the economic scars of this crisis, she said.

In June, the IMF said about 170 countries will be left worse off by the pandemic, with lower per capita income by the end of this year.

The fiscal cost of measures to support the global economy is evident in the rise of global debt levels, which is a serious concern, she said. Public debt is now more than 100 per cent of global gross domestic product and has surpassed the record level it reached at the end of Second World War, the IMF said earlier this month.

“At this stage in the crisis, however, the costs of premature withdrawal are greater than continued support where it is needed, Ms Georgieva said. “Of course, measures must be targeted and budgets assessed with an eye to cost-effectiveness – and to medium-term debt sustainability.”

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

