US announces trade deal with Jordan

The White House on Tuesday announced the US had reached a trade deal with Jordan ⁠that would remove barriers to US exporters and provide new access to critical US industries.

Under the agreement, Jordan will continue to provide duty-free market access for most US goods exported to the kingdom, the administration of President Donald Trump said in a statement.

"President Trump is deepening our economic and strategic partnerships in the Middle East, reaching deals to unlock new opportunities for American exporters," US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement.

The US and Jordan entered a free-trade agreement in 2001. The moment marked a milestone for Jordan, the first Arab nation to enter an FTA with the US. The US-Jordan pact eliminated duties in January 2010.

Jordan was first hit with a 20 per cent tariff in April 2025, joining dozens of others affected by Mr Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs in April 2025, which he imposed citing trade imbalances. He would later retreat from steeper charges.

Mr Greer indicated earlier on Tuesday to CNBC that more tariffs could be coming, with Mr Trump's temporary 10 per cent universal import charge due to expire Friday. The President announced the across-the-board duty after the Supreme Court struck down his "Liberation Day" tariffs in February.

Bilateral trade between Jordan and the US totalled $5.34 billion in 2025, according to data from the US Census Bureau. US exports to Jordan were $2.27 billion, leaving the US with a trade deficit of $802 million.

Jordan's leading sources of imports in 2024 were China (19 per cent), Saudi Arabia (15.2 per cent), the US (7 per cent), the UAE (4.7 per cent), Germany (3.5 per cent) and India (3.4 per cent), according to the International Trade Association.

Top export categories included chemicals (such as fertilisers), garments, mineral products, precious stones and vegetable products.

The National has contacted the Jordanian embassy in the US for comment.