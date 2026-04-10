IMF and World Bank face defining moment as global order begins to fracture

As global economic risks mount, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are preparing to deliver what may be their most carefully calibrated messages in years.

Before the Spring Meetings, policymakers from two of the world's most influential financial institutions face a dilemma: be too pessimistic and risk adding fuel to a downturn; be too optimistic and risk misjudging a deteriorating environment.

"There will be enormous political and social pressure for them to be leaning towards the bullish side," said Ryan Bohl, a senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at geopolitical consultancy Rane Network.

He said this is because investors want to be told this uncertainty, caused by the US-Israel war against Iran that has upended the world economy since February 28, is transient.

"If they say it's too negative, that could cause people to pull back on investments, that could cause a recession to happen... because of that alarmism," he told The National.

Play Is the world headed towards a recession? Play 01:26

At the same time, overstating resilience carries its own dangers. As a result, Mr Bohl added, institutions are increasingly “writing and forecasting in ways that kind of reflect that paralysis”.

That delicate balancing act between warning and reassurance is likely to define the tone of this year’s Spring Meetings, taking place from April 13 to 18 in Washington, where finance ministers, central bankers and global policymakers will gather to assess the state of the global economy.

A world of uncertainty

Key moments at the meetings will include the release of the IMF’s World Economic Outlook and Global Financial Stability reports, alongside meetings of committees that guide global economic co-ordination.

This comes against a worsening global economic situation. The IMF has warned that “all roads lead to higher prices and slower growth” as the Iran war disrupts energy, food and supply chains globally, with the impact described as “global, yet asymmetric”.

At the same time, the World Bank expects that Middle East growth could slow to 1.8 per cent this year, with lasting “scarring” from the Iran war and underscoring the size of the challenges facing policymakers.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva has also struck a stark tone, warning central banks to prioritise inflation even at the expense of growth. “If inflation expectations threaten to break anchor… then central banks should step in firmly with rate hikes,” she said, acknowledging that such moves would “further dampen growth – that’s how they work”.

What makes this moment particularly difficult is not just the sharpness of the shock, but its unpredictability.

Policymakers are dealing with a geopolitical energy and economic crisis with no clear endpoint, and they are acutely aware that their messaging can influence market behaviour.

Recent volatility underscores that sensitivity. A single statement from US President Donald Trump warning that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” sent Brent crude above $110, before a ceasefire announcement the next day pushed prices down nearly 17 per cent.

That uncertainty is forcing a shift in how institutions communicate, said Mr Bohl. Rather than offering firm forecasts, they are expected to rely heavily on scenario-based analysis, he said, outlining best-case, worst-case and baseline outcomes.

The economic impact itself may also defy traditional frameworks, and as the IMF admits, is uneven across countries, sectors and income groups.

"The economic shock from war in the Middle East is global yet uneven," the fund said last month. "Energy importers face more exposure than exporters, poorer countries more than richer ones, and those with thin buffers more than those with ample reserves," it added.

Mr Bohl describes this as a “K-shaped stagflation experience, where the people at the bottom … are going to be feeling this the most,” while wealthier segments remain more insulated.

Fragmentation and the global landscape

Beyond immediate economic pressures, a deeper structural shift is taking place, according to some analysts.

“The global system, as we know it, is fragmenting,” said Amro Zakaria, founding partner of Kyoto Network and Madarik Ventures.

He added that the post-war “global contract” that underpinned institutions like the IMF and World Bank is now breaking down, reducing countries’ reliance on multilateral co-ordination.

Trade integration is weakening, supply chains are becoming more regional - especially after retaliatory US tariffs were introduced globally last year - and countries are increasingly prioritising strategic autonomy over global efficiency.

This erosion of globalisation is also being flagged by the IMF, which has warned of rising “trade fragmentation” and a shift towards more regional economic blocs, with potential long-term costs to growth.

This shift has significant implications for the IMF and World Bank, whose traditional role has been to act as neutral intermediaries in coordinating global responses.

“When you no longer need a globalised system … then you don’t need a global mediator,” Mr Zakaria told The National.

“I think other powers will step in,” he said, pointing to the growing role of middle powers such as Gulf economies and China.

Play IMF chief praises UAE’s non-oil growth but warns of rising global risks Play 01:15

He noted that countries may increasingly turn to these actors directly, leading to more bilateral financing and influence-driven relationships.

This could accelerate a shift towards a more multipolar system with parallel trade networks, regional financial mechanisms and competing spheres of influence emerging, he added.

Ms Georgieva has said that fragmentation risks weakening global resilience and reducing growth potential if left unchecked.