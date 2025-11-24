IMF warns Bahrain of rising government debt

The International Monetary Fund on Monday warned Bahrain of its rising government debt, urging the kingdom to adopt fiscal measures.

After discussions with officials in Manama between November 9 and 20, IMF staff said Bahrain's fiscal position “continued to deteriorate last year”. The fund said the kingdom's overall fiscal deficit to gross domestic product rose 11 per cent, with gross government debt to GDP increasing to more than 11 per cent.

The fund said inflation rose only modestly last year, while growth was resilient, amid tight financing conditions and geopolitical uncertainty. However, it warned that the kingdom's debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to further increase if new fiscal measures are not put in place.

“To bring debt down durably and reduce risks, the priority is to commit to a steady, multi-year fiscal consolidation package, with efforts appropriately staggered to smooth the adjustment, alongside structural reforms to boost growth,” IMF mission chief John Bluedorn said in a statement.

The fund called on Bahrain to adopt measures including the introduction of a general corporate income tax and reduce broad energy subsidies, while using social transfers to protect vulnerable households. The fund said doing so would help to balance growth and fiscal sustainability.

The IMF said its mission will submit a report to the fund's executive board, which is scheduled to discuss the Article IV consultation in January.

S&P downgrade

The statement comes days after S&P Global Ratings downgraded Bahrain's sovereign credit rating from “B+” to “B” on its fiscal position and rising debt levels. S&P said Bahrain's outlook was stable.

“The downgrade reflects our view of the risks related to high government debt that has accumulated because of persistently pressured fiscal positions and high fiscal deficits,” S&P analysts said on Friday.

S&P said Bahrain's economy and budgets remains “susceptible” to volatility in oil prices, “despite hydrocarbons representing only 15 per cent of GDP”. It forecast Bahrain's government debt to reach 139 per cent of GDP in 2028, up from 118 per cent last year.

Fitch Ratings also lowered Bahrain's economic outlook from stable to negative this year on fiscal pressures and rising debt.

Bahrain went to the bond market this year to help refinance debt. S&P said it expects Bahrain to to continue to rise on softer oil market dynamics and fiscal deficits.

Uefa Nations League: How it works The Uefa Nations League, introduced last year, has reached its final stage, to be played over five days in northern Portugal. The format of its closing tournament is compact, spread over two semi-finals, with the first, Portugal versus Switzerland in Porto on Wednesday evening, and the second, England against the Netherlands, in Guimaraes, on Thursday. The winners of each semi will then meet at Porto’s Dragao stadium on Sunday, with the losing semi-finalists contesting a third-place play-off in Guimaraes earlier that day. Qualifying for the final stage was via League A of the inaugural Nations League, in which the top 12 European countries according to Uefa's co-efficient seeding system were divided into four groups, the teams playing each other twice between September and November. Portugal, who finished above Italy and Poland, successfully bid to host the finals.

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

The Brutalist Director: Brady Corbet Stars: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn Rating: 3.5/5

Surianah's top five jazz artists Billie Holliday: for the burn and also the way she told stories. Thelonius Monk: for his earnestness. Duke Ellington: for his edge and spirituality. Louis Armstrong: his legacy is undeniable. He is considered as one of the most revolutionary and influential musicians. Terence Blanchard: very political - a lot of jazz musicians are making protest music right now.

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Ahmed Saadawi

​​​​​​​Penguin Press

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

ALRAWABI%20SCHOOL%20FOR%20GIRLS %3Cp%3ECreator%3A%20Tima%20Shomali%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0Tara%20Abboud%2C%C2%A0Kira%20Yaghnam%2C%20Tara%20Atalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A