Middle East economies show 'surprising' resilience but threats remain

Economies in the Middle East and North Africa remain vulnerable to economic headwinds despite demonstrating "surprising resilience", while relative peace in Lebanon and Syria bodes well for the broader economic growth prospects, the International Monetary Fund has said.

The aggregate output of the region, where the economic outlook has been marred by one geopolitical crisis after another in the past two years, is set to rise gradually, the Washington-based multilateral lender said in its Regional Economic Update on Tuesday.

The Mena region, as well as Afghanistan, Pakistan, the Caucasus and Central Asian economies, have largely dodged the effect of US tariffs and the resulting global trade fallout.

The Gaza-Israel war and other geopolitical tension have had only a "limited and short-term impact", the IMF said. "A few countries have made progress towards peace, laying the groundwork for economic recovery," it said.

Lebanon's ceasefire with Israel "offers hope" for a period of reconstruction, while Syria's political transition has created new economic prospects, the IMF said.

Improving prospects

In a preview of the report, the IMF last week said Mena economies were predicted to grow 3.3 per cent this year and 3.7 per cent in 2026, up 0.1 and 0.3 percentage points from it July estimates, respectively.

"GDP growth in the Mena and Pakistan region is projected to strengthen in 2025 at a faster pace than anticipated in May," the fund said on Tuesday.

"Upward revisions reflect stronger oil production among exporters, continued progress on structural reforms in key emerging markets and middle-income economies, and improved agricultural production."

Middle East and North Africa oil exporters, plus Pakistan, have also benefited from higher production as Opec+ boosted its output cuts, while importers gained from robust demand, underpinned by lower energy prices, strong remittances and a rise in the tourism sector, the fund said.

"Combined with tepid global demand and strong supply growth from non-Opec+ producers, this decision helped keep oil prices relatively low," the report said.

Financial market conditions in the broader region have also remained supportive, despite relatively tight monetary policy stances, the IMF noted.

"Sovereign spreads have narrowed, nominal exchange rates depreciated and several countries successfully accessed international financial markets," it added.

Inflation trends, meanwhile, varied across regional nations, with most registering lower prices in food and energy, the report found, and those trends expected to remain subdued or decline gradually moving into 2026.

The aggregate higher revision was driven by growth in Saudi Arabia, the Arab world's largest economy, which is forecast to grow 4 per cent this year and next, up 0.4 and 0.1 percentage points, respectively, because of Opec+'s unwinding of voluntary oil production cuts.

The UAE, meanwhile, is expected to grow by 4.8 per cent in 2025 and 5 per cent in 2026, unchanged from the projects during the fund's mission to the Emirates this month.

'Not out of the woods yet'

The region has shown resilience and has "weathered high global uncertainty relatively well", however, delayed adverse effects cannot be ruled out, the IMF warned.

The fund said the most critical risk is lower global demand, tightening of global financial conditions and stronger-than-projected inflationary pressures that could result in higher borrowing costs.

This would specifically affect countries "with greater government financing needs and banking sectors heavily exposed to government debt", the IMF said.

Regional nations are also vulnerable to renewed geopolitical tensions, as well as the growing frequency and severity of climate-related shocks, which could both disrupt economic activity and undermine stability, the report said.

"On the upside, a faster-than-expected resolution of conflicts and a more aggressive implementation of long-standing structural reforms could provide a meaningful boost to growth," the IMF said.

