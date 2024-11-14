A Ford Motor assembly worker with an F-series pickup truck at the Dearborn plant in Michigan. Reuters
A Ford Motor assembly worker with an F-series pickup truck at the Dearborn plant in Michigan. Reuters

Business

Economy

NHTSA imposes $165m penalty on Ford, second highest in agency's history

Investigation reveals delays in Michigan car maker’s recall of vehicles with faulty rear-view cameras

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma

November 14, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money