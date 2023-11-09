Dubai non-oil economic growth improves further in October as optimism soars

Business activity in Dubai's non-oil private sector economy improved further in October as business optimism soared and sales hit a four-year high amid the emirate's continued economic momentum.

Dubai’s seasonally adjusted S&P Global purchasing managers' index reading rose to 57.4 in October, from 56.1 in September, remaining well above the neutral 50-mark separating an expansion from a contraction.

The second consecutive improvement in the headline index underpins a sharp improvement in business conditions across the emirate’s non-oil economy.

Economic activity was driven by surging demand and growing confidence, as new business intakes increased at their sharpest pace since June 2019, with the upturn widely registered across key sectors.

“Demand momentum in the Dubai non-oil economy is on a steamroll in the latter part of the year,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“The uplift was steered by accelerations in multiple sectors, adding further confidence that non-oil growth will be robust in the fourth quarter.”

More to follow …