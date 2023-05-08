Abu Dhabi's GDP exceeded $272bn in 2022, with half from non-oil sector

Abu Dhabi's gross domestic product exceeded Dh1 trillion ($272.3 billion) last year, with the non-oil sector accounting for half of it, a senior official has said.

The UAE capital aims to increase its non-oil exports by 143 per cent to Dh178.8 billion ($48.7 billion) by 2031, Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, told the Annual Investment Meeting conference in the capital on Monday.

“Abu Dhabi is witnessing the rise of the Falcon economy, which continues to go from strength to strength, driven by agile policies and [a] robust regulatory and legal framework, making us an anchor for companies looking to expand the operations in the region,” he said.

“Our rapid economic growth, along with the growing confidence of the international community to live, invest and thrive in Abu Dhabi, makes us an ideal destination of choice.”

More to follow …