Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector remains robust on new order boost

Business activity in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector economy continued to improve in October, driven by a sharp rise in output and new orders as business optimism grew despite global macroeconomic headwinds.

The Riyadh Bank Saudi Arabia purchasing manager’s index climbed to 57.2 in October, up from 56.6 in September, underpinning the robustness of the country's non-oil private sector economy that remained in expansion mode for the 26th successive month.

A reading above the neutral level of 50 indicates growth while one below it points to a contraction.

“Business activity and new orders rose sharply again, with firms seeing client demand strengthen at a robust rate,” Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyadh Bank, said.

“This was helped by a softening of price pressures; input costs rose at the slowest pace since February, which translated into only a modest uptick in selling charges.”

