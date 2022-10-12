UAE unveils programme to boost technological transformation of industrial sector

The initiative aims to develop 1,000 projects and lead to the export of $4.1bn worth of advanced Emirati technological products annually

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE's goal 'is a paradigm shift' for the automation of the industry. Photo: @HHShkMohd via Twitter
Sarmad Khan
Oct 12, 2022
The UAE has launched a national programme to boost the pace of the technological transformation of its industrial and production sector, as the Arab world’s second-largest economy continues to pursue its goal of making the Emirates a global industrial centre by 2031.

The aim is to develop 1,000 technological projects, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The programme includes the establishment of national centres for industrial empowerment and plans to export Dh15 billion ($4.1bn) worth of advanced Emirati technological products a year.

“Our goal is a paradigm shift for the automation of the industry,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

More to Follow

Updated: October 12, 2022, 9:23 AM
