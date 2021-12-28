Saudi Arabia to finalise Riyadh development strategy next year

The board of directors of the Riyadh Royal Commission will launch the plan to transform the capital into a major global city by 2030

Fareed Rahman
Dec 28, 2021

Saudi Arabia will finalise a major development strategy for Riyadh next year to transform the capital into a major global city by 2030.

The board of directors of the Riyadh Royal Commission for Riyadh City has postponed the launch of the 2030 strategy for the kingdom's capital due to its huge size and a few "incomplete key elements", Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

“The board of the Riyadh Royal Commission has issued a decision to postpone the launch of the Riyadh strategy until 2022, given the 'magnitude of its size' and that some important elements of it are incomplete,” SPA said.

Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy, is seeking to diversify its economy away from oil by creating new industries and investment opportunities.

More to follow...

Updated: December 28th 2021, 7:22 AM
BusinessSaudi ArabiaRiyadh
