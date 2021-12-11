How a customer seeking to recover funds from a Lebanon bank secured a $2.8m payout

A Paris court ruled that Saradar Bank must pay the depositor the cash she sought

Bloomberg
Dec 11, 2021

A woman seeking to recover money from her bank accounts in Lebanon secured a $2.8 million payout from a French court in a ruling that could spark a bigger cash exodus from the crisis-hit country, where de-facto capital controls have been imposed.

Saradar Bank must pay the woman the cash she sought, the Paris court ruled last month, saying that “the bank had not fulfilled its restitution duties” by offering to deposit the sums with a Beirut notary. The judges said they were competent to rule on the dispute as the account documentation was signed in Paris and bank representatives regularly came to France.

The woman’s lawyer, Jacques-Alexandre Genet, said it was the first ruling outside of Lebanon ordering a Lebanese bank to effectively pay a depositor. This may not be an isolated win as further decisions in similar disputes are due to be handed down by other courts in Europe and in the UK, he says.

Read More
Lebanon’s business conditions fall to nine-month low in November
Central Bank of Lebanon sets new withdrawal rate from dollar deposits

An attorney for Saradar didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment but the bank told French magazine Challenges, which first reported on the case, that it was planning to appeal the ruling.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been facing one of the most severe financial crises in modern history. After protests erupted nationwide as dollar inflows began to dry up, the country’s banks imposed de-facto capital controls. The pound lost more than 90 per cent of its value on the black market, decimating savings and pushing three-quarters of the population below the poverty line.

The successful plaintiff says she had asked Saradar to transfer the funds she requested to a French bank. Instead, Saradar closed her accounts and wrote two cheques, one for $2.73m and another for slightly more than €50,000 ($56,000) – to a notary it chose.

Updated: December 11th 2021, 8:43 AM
LebanonEconomyBankMoney
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article DHL doubles robot workers to deal with holiday rush
An image that illustrates this article Morocco’s economy to grow 6.3% in 2021, IMF says
An image that illustrates this article How a customer seeking to recover funds from a Lebanon bank secured a $2.8m payout
An image that illustrates this article Better.com CEO who fired 900 workers on Zoom call to take time off, company says