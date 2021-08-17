Mubadala closes $1.6bn third private equity fund

The MIC Capital Partners III fund received investment commitments from a number of global institutional investors

Mubadala Capital, the asset management subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign fund, closed its MIC Capital Partners III fund. supplied

Fareed Rahman
Aug 17, 2021

Mubadala Capital, the asset management subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign fund Mubadala, closed its $1.6 billion third private equity fund that will focus on investing in a range of sectors from media and sports to consumer and food services across North America and Europe.

The MIC Capital Partners III fund, exceeded its fund-raising target after securing commitments from a number of global institutional investors including global pension funds, government institutions, family offices and private equity investors, Mubadala Capital said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is a "meaningful vote of confidence by the market in our ability to originate compelling new investment opportunities, partner with leading management teams and create value across our portfolio”, Adib Mattar, head of private equity at Mubadala Capital, said.

Earlier this month, Mubadala Capital said it received a “significant” investment into its private equity business from a consortium led by the world's biggest asset manager BlackRock.

BlackRock’s Secondaries and Liquidity Solutions (SLS) and a group of global institutional investors have invested in assets currently managed by Mubadala Capital. The consortium has also committed $400 million to Mubadala Capital’s private equity Fund III, it said at the time.

Mubadala Capital has so far invested $1.4bn through the fund in a number of companies including North America’s REEF technology, Yes Network and Peterson Farms.

As well as managing its own investments, Mubadala Capital manages about $9bn in third-party managed funds across its private equity, public equities, venture capital and Brazil businesses.

In addition to successful exits from EMI Music Publishing and Restaurant Brands International, Mubadala Capital has a long track record of strategic investments, leveraging the secondary market to seek attractive returns for its investors.

Its parent, Mubadala, which has an asset base of Dh894bn ($243.4bn), invests on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government. The sovereign fund is driving the emirate’s efforts to diversify its revenue base and generate income from sources other than oil.

PROFILE OF SWVL

Started: April 2017

Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh

Based: Cairo, Egypt

Sector: transport

Size: 450+ employees

Investment: approximately $80 million

Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Race results:

1. Thani Al Qemzi (UAE) Team Abu Dhabi: 46.44 min

2. Peter Morin (FRA) CTIC F1 Shenzhen China Team: +0.91sec

3. Sami Selio (FIN) Mad-Croc Baba Racing Team: +31.43sec

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

GP3 race, 12:30pm

Formula 1 final practice, 2pm

Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm

Formula 2 race, 6:40pm

Performance: Sam Smith

RESULTS

 

Catchweight 63.5kg: Shakriyor Juraev (UZB) beat Bahez Khoshnaw (IRQ). Round 3 TKO (body kick)

Lightweight: Nart Abida (JOR) beat Moussa Salih (MAR). Round 1 by rear naked choke

Catchweight 79kg: Laid Zerhouni (ALG) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ). Round 1 TKO (punches)

Catchweight 58kg: Omar Al Hussaini (UAE) beat Mohamed Sahabdeen (SLA) Round 1 rear naked choke

Flyweight: Lina Fayyad (JOR) beat Sophia Haddouche (ALG) Round 2 TKO (ground and pound)

Catchweight 80kg: Badreddine Diani (MAR) beat Sofiane Aïssaoui (ALG) Round 2 TKO

Flyweight: Sabriye Sengul (TUR) beat Mona Ftouhi (TUN). Unanimous decision

Middleweight: Kher Khalifa Eshoushan (LIB) beat Essa Basem (JOR). Round 1 rear naked choke

Heavyweight: Mohamed Jumaa (SUD) beat Hassen Rahat (MAR). Round 1 TKO (ground and pound)

Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammad Ali Musalim (UAE beat Omar Emad (EGY). Round 1 triangle choke

Catchweight 62kg: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR). Round 2 KO

Catchweight 88kg: Mohamad Osseili (LEB) beat Samir Zaidi (COM). Unanimous decision

Company Fact Box

Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019

Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO

Based: Amman, Jordan

Sector: Education Technology

Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed

Stage: early-stage startup 

Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

