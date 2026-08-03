UAE expands federal payment channels with Aani and Jaywan

The UAE Ministry of Finance has integrated the Aani instant payments platform and Jaywan domestic card scheme into its payment channels, as the government accelerates the roll-out of national digital payment infrastructure across federal entities.

The move is expected to speed up revenue collection, expand payment options for customers and improve the efficiency of government financial transactions, the ministry said on Monday.

The move will improve the efficiency of government revenue management and make financial transactions more flexible as the UAE's payments ecosystem evolves, said Saeed Al Yateem, assistant under-secretary for the ministry's Government Budget and Revenue Sector.

Aani was unveiled in 2023 as an instant payments platform under the UAE Central Bank’s Financial Infrastructure Transformation programme. It offers real-time, 24/7 money transfers using mobile numbers, email addresses or QR codes, eliminating the need for international bank account numbers.

Jaywan, on the other hand, is the UAE’s first national domestic card programme. Launched in 2024. it is similar to schemes in other countries such as Saudi Arabia's mada and India's RuPay.

Both platforms are operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the UAE Central Bank, and are designed to lower payment costs, promote financial inclusion and support e-commerce.

The adoption is a “strategic milestone” that builds on the digital economy being built by the UAE that is secure and sustainable, said Younis AlKhoori, under-secretary of the Ministry of Finance.

“The Ministry of Finance has been committed to leading the implementation of this ecosystem by becoming one of the first federal entities to adopt it, recognising the importance of establishing a financial infrastructure that is secure, reliable and seamlessly integrated with banks and collection partners,” he said.

“The ministry will continue to harness the latest financial technologies to deliver world-class government services that exceed customer expectations and further strengthen the global competitiveness of the UAE.”

The UAE, the Arab world's second-largest economy, continues to strengthen its financial sector by introducing several initiatives to promote digital transactions and financial inclusion.

This is part of strengthening the country's economy, as it prepares for a future in which digital services are at the centre of daily lives for both people and businesses.

The adoption of Aani and Jaywan is further proof of “modern payment channels that combine efficiency with reliability”, Mr Al Yateem said.

Aani has a transfer limit of Dh50,000 ($13,614) per transaction, with daily or monthly limits set by each financial institution. It has about 12.5 million users, 750,000 merchants and 74 licensed financial institutions under its fold, with transactions made in less than 10 seconds, according to its website.

Jaywan, meanwhile, is accepted at point-of-sale terminals, e-commerce platforms, ATMs and digital wallets, supporting contactless payments, online purchases and cash withdrawals. They can also be used for local and international payments, subject to approved regulations.