ADCB says mobile banking restored for most customers after disruption

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank announced on Monday its mobile app has been restored and is fully functional for most customers, after a week of technical disruption.

The UAE's third-largest lender said its core systems, branches, ATMs, card networks and payment operations have now run without interruption for four days, even as they absorbed heavy transaction volumes. Corporate banking channels, it added, remained fully operational throughout that stretch.

“At no time during this period was any customer data or balance at risk,” an ADCB spokesman said. “There were no inaccuracies in balances, no compromise of customer information and data integrity was preserved throughout.”

The bank said the disruption had been “intermittent in nature, lasting a few hours on the affected days”. It had chiefly affected app-based payments and transfers, with teams “working round the clock” alongside global technology suppliers to fix it.

“In summary, banking services across the group are fully available,” the spokesman said. “The impact is now limited to a segment of our retail Aspire customers, who are awaiting the reinstatement of their ability to access the mobile app, while having full access in the meantime to their banking services through alternative digital and physical channels.”

ADCB first acknowledged trouble on July 2, attributing the disruption to “essential system maintenance”. By July 3, several branches across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Dhafra, Fujairah and Ajman had extended opening hours, including at the weekend, to handle affected customers, while the bank pointed customers towards ATMs, its call centre and uBank centres.

The bank has also introduced a mobile-optimised internet banking site as an interim fix.

“ADCB has built its reputation on operational excellence, and we hold ourselves to that standard,” the spokesman said. “We take full responsibility and accountability for resolving this matter completely very soon.”

The lender was hit by similar problems in March, when a region-wide IT breakdown tied to the early stages of the Iran war disrupted its digital banking and contact-centre operations for 48 hours.