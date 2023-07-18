National Bank of Kuwait’s profit rises on surge in net interest income

The National Bank of Kuwait, the country's biggest lender, reported a 16 per cent jump in its second-quarter profit on the back of higher interest income and non-interest income.

Net profit attributable to shareholders for the three months to the end of June rose to more than 141 million Kuwaiti dinars ($461 million), from 121 million dinars in the same period last year, the lender said in a filing to Boursa Kuwait, where its shares are traded.

The results beat the 137 million dinars estimate from investment bank EFG Hermes.

Net interest income during the three-month period surged 31 per cent to about 176 million dinars while non-interest income rose about 9 per cent to nearly 68 million dinars.

Operating expenses as well as provision for credit losses and impairment losses also jumped during the period.

“In the face of a challenging global economic landscape, we demonstrated our resilience and strength through our growth strategy, prudent risk and capital management and diverse business portfolio,” Hamad Al-Bahar, NBK Group Chairman said.

