India's central bank raises interest rates and hints at possibility of further increases

India's central bank has raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points and indicated that it is open to the possibility of further rate increases, as core inflation remains elevated.

The increase in the key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent on Wednesday was in line with expectations.

However, remarks by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das that pointed to potential further tightening surprised markets.

“We need to see a decisive moderation in inflation,” said Mr Das. “We have to remain unwavering in our commitment to bring down inflation.”

The RBI forecast inflation at 6.5 per cent in the April 2022 to March 2023 financial year, coming down to 5.3 per cent in the next financial year.

“Considerable uncertainties remain on the likely trajectory of global commodity prices, including [the] price of crude oil,” said Mr Das.

Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Reuters

Despite this, he was upbeat about India's economy, saying that it remained “resilient”.

The RBI is projecting gross domestic product growth of 6.4 per cent in the current financial year.

High inflation became a pressing issue last year in India, partly due to the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on commodity prices.

Food prices also rose as crops were destroyed by extreme weather in parts of India.

The RBI has raised interest rates six times, by a total of 250 bps, since May last year to tackle high prices.

“The continued rate hikes by the Bank of England, the ECB [European Central Bank] and the US Federal Reserve and the implications of these in the foreign exchange market influenced the decision of the Reserve Bank of India to go for another rate hike,” said Sujan Hajra, chief economist and executive director at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers in Mumbai.

But its latest rate increase was smaller than in previous raises, as inflation in India eased recently.

Retail inflation came down to a one-year low of 5.72 per cent in December on softening food prices.

This is within the RBI's target of keeping inflation between 2 per cent and 6 per cent.

Assuming that inflation remains under control, some economists expect Wednesday's rate increase to be the last change in the current cycle, despite the RBI's hints that it remains open to further rate increases.

“Unless there is an unexpected flare in inflation, we would expect the Reserve Bank of India to maintain an unchanged policy rate for the remainder of 2023,” says Mr Hajra.

“This would be positive both for the debt and equity markets.”

The latest rate increase will further raise the cost of borrowing as it gets passed on to consumers and businesses taking out loans.

“There is no denying the fact that the increase in the repo rate would definitely [affect] housing affordability,” said Ramani Sastri, chairman and managing director of Sterling Developers.

“The repeated rate hikes may have a short-term impact on overall housing demand. This comes at a time when the real estate sector had shown recovery.”

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gave up some of its earlier gains following the RBI's rate announcement, but it remained in positive territory in morning trade.

The India rupee was flat at around 82.6 against the US dollar.

But some analysts expect the rupee to weaken. It “now looks poised to see 83 or even 83.4”, said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.