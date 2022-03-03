EDB and Saudi Arabia's Social Development Bank in talks to deepen collaboration

The two lenders will explore opportunities to support companies that focus on innovation

Ahmed Al Naqbi, chief executive of EDB, with Sultan Al Hamidi, executive vice president of business at Social Development Bank, KSA. Photo: Emirates Development Bank
Fareed Rahman
Mar 03, 2022

The UAE’s Emirates Development Bank (EDB) and Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank are in talks to expand collaboration to support companies and entrepreneurs as they seek to diversify their economies.

The move comes after a high-level delegation from the kingdom’s Social Development Bank visited the EDB, the Abu Dhabi-based lender said in a statement on Thursday.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia “have strong trade and economic relations, accounting for more than half the region’s imports and exports”, Ahmed Al Naqbi, chief executive of EDB, said. “As banks, we have a responsible role to play in this development process by creating more opportunities for commercial and investments across both the countries.”

EDB, founded in 2011, through a merger of Emirates Industrial Bank and Real Estate bank, is playing a key role in supporting the UAE's manufacturing sector through financing programmes. It has allocated Dh30 billion ($8.16bn) to fund more than 13,500 SMEs, start-ups and corporates in priority sectors in the next decade.

Read More
UAE's non-oil foreign trade rises 27% in 2021 amid economic recovery
Emirates Development Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank team up to fund UAE SMEs

The lender has been active in forging local partnerships. Last October, it signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to further boost foreign direct investment and attract more businesses to the capital. A month earlier, it teamed up with Ajman Free Zone to support the development of Emirati-led SMEs.

It also signed a preliminary agreement with Dubai Islamic Bank to offer a credit guarantee for small and medium enterprises in the UAE's priority sectors last month. As a part of the deal, DIB will offer up to Dh10 million to SMEs, with half of it being guaranteed by EDB.

“The visit of Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank is part of our efforts to exchange our knowledge and experiences with our partners in other countries,” Mr Al Naqbi said.

“We presented our strategic roadmap and its envisioned goals with the SDB team and explored opportunities to collaborate on joint projects, including innovation, to ensure economic prosperity across both the UAE and KSA.”

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have an ambitious diversification strategies and are investing heavily to develop their non-oil sector to boost growth. The kingdom is developing projects across sectors including real estate, petrochemicals, transport and hospitality to attract investment and boost employment.

Last year, the UAE unveiled a new industrial strategy to boost the contribution of the industrial sector to Dh300bn in the next 10 years from Dh133bn.

The country also overhauled its commercial companies law to attract more foreign capital and annulled the requirement for onshore companies to have an Emirati shareholder to boost growth.

Updated: March 03, 2022, 10:31 AM
BusinessAbu DhabiSaudi ArabiaBanking
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article EDB and Saudi Arabia's Social Development Bank in talks to deepen collaboration
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi rolls out exclusive benefits for UAE golden visa holders
An image that illustrates this article 5,000 new jobs for Emiratis in banking and insurance by 2026
An image that illustrates this article Dutch bank ING Group says won't conduct any new business with Russian companies