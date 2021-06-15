Emirates posts annual loss amid pandemic but promises to come back 'stronger than before'

Emirates, the world's largest long-haul carrier, posted its second annual loss ever since its inception over three decades ago, as the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the travel industry, but it vowed to return "stronger than before," its chairman and chief executive said.

The airline reported a Dh20.3 billion ($5.5bn) loss for its fiscal year ending March 31, compared with an annual profit of Dh1.1bn in the previous period, it said on Tuesday. The only other time the carrier posted a loss was in its 1987-1988 fiscal year after its founding in 1985.

Revenue dropped 66 per cent to Dh30.9bn due to the temporary suspension of passenger flights at its hub in March 2020 and ongoing global travel restrictions.

"Economies and companies that entered pandemic times in a strong position, will be better placed to bounce back," Emirates chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said.

"Until 2020-21, Emirates and dnata have had a track record of growth and profitability, based on solid business models, steady investments in capability and infrastructure, a strong drive for innovation, and a deep talent pool led by a stable leadership team," he said. "These fundamental ingredients of our success remain unchanged. Together with Dubai’s undiminished ambitions to grow economic activity and build a city for the future, I am confident that Emirates and dnata will recover and be stronger than before."

The Covid-19 pandemic is the worst crisis in the history of the global aviation industry. The virus outbreak brought air travel to a near-standstill in 2020, forcing airlines to ground most of their fleet, slash jobs, cut costs and seek government assistance to survive the crisis as they bled cash.

The International Air Travel Association (Iata) estimates a net industry loss of $126.4 billion in 2020 as demand fell by 65.9 per cent compared to 2019. Major carriers that reported annual losses for 2020 include Ryanair, American Airlines and Cathay Pacific, among others.

State-owned Emirates received a capital injection of Dh11.3bn ($3.1bn) from its Dubai government shareholder, while dnata tapped various industry support programmes and availed relief of nearly Dh800 million during the fiscal year. Last year, the US government provided about $80bn in grants, loans and relief aid to help American carriers weather the coronavirus pandemic

Emirates' revenue fell as passenger traffic dropped 88 per cent year-on-year and it carried 6.6 million travellers. It reduced capacity due to declining demand and fewer markets open for international travel. Seat capacity fell by 83 per cent while passenger seat factor dropped to 44.3 per cent compared with 78.5 per cent last year.

However, it recorded a 48 per cent increase in passenger yield to 38.9 fils per revenue passenger kilometre, due largely to a "favourable route mix, fares and continued healthy demand for premium seats," it said.

Emirates Group recorded an annual loss of Dh22.1bn, its first in more than three decades. Group revenue declined 66 per cent year-on-year to Dh35.6bn.

"No one knows when the pandemic will be over, but we know recovery will be patchy," Sheikh Ahmed said.

The Emirates Group implemented redundancies across all parts of the business, reducing its total workforce by 31 per cent to 75,145 employees.

The group took measures to reduce its costs, resulting in estimated savings of Dh7.7bn during the year as financial obligations were restructured, contracts renegotiated, processes examined and operations consolidated.

"In the year ahead, we will continue to adopt an agile approach in responding to the dynamic marketplace," Sheikh Ahmed said. "We aim to recover to our full operating capacity as quickly as possible."