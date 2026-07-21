Emirates boss uses Farnborough to air industry frustration over delivery delays

Emirates airline expects ​Boeing's 777-9 aircraft to be delivered in the second quarter of next year, the airline's President ⁠Tim Clark said on Tuesday at one of the world's largest aerospace events, as the delayed wide-body jet moves closer to certification.

Mr Clark said the delays meant the plane risked being overtaken ⁠by technology before it was even delivered. “At some point we have to draw a ​line ⁠in the sand,” he said. “We ‌should have had them in April 2020 … so if we get them in the ​second quarter of 2027, that's a bit of a stretch under any circumstances.”

The US Federal Aviation Administration told Reuters on Monday that it expected the aircraft to be certified late this year or early next year.

Keep moving

Mr Clark also urged aircraft manufacturers to continue investing in new technology and not pause development after bringing the 777-9 to market, saying the industry needed to be more ambitious. “My legacy would be to move the manufacturers from the Middle Ages to the late 20th and early 21st century,” he said at Farnborough Airshow in the UK.

His comments contrasted with those of airline executives, who warned manufacturers against rushing into the development of a new generation of aircraft before existing programmes are mature, ​as the industry grapples with delivery delays and certification challenges.

Engine maintenance delays

Mr Clark also criticised engine ⁠makers over rising costs and delays in maintenance ​turnaround, saying the problems were beginning to affect Emirates' operations.

“There have been ​some fairly ferocious ‌rate increases from the engine makers,” Mr Clark said. “The slow turnaround of engine maintenance and getting ⁠them on the planes is starting to hurt us. It's not acceptable to have 28 ⁠engines sitting in our shed waiting to be overhauled.”

Airlines have faced rising costs and operational pressures linked to engine maintenance, with limited overhaul capacity and supply chain constraints affecting the availability of spare engines and repairs.

In June, Mr Clark told Reuters the airline ​had yet to see sufficient progress on durability concerns involving Rolls-Royce engines for Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, while also saying airlines were facing an industry-wide dispute with engine makers over prices and delivery delays.