Emirates to halt Algeria flights in February 2027

Emirates airline on Friday said flights between Dubai and Algeria are currently operating as scheduled, with its final service to take place in February 2027, following Algiers' move to end its air agreement with the UAE.

The Dubai-based airline's flights "remain unaffected" at this time, it said in a statement. Its last scheduled flight will depart Algeria on February 3, 2027.

"Customers with upcoming travel plans should proceed as booked," the airline added. "Emirates will fully comply with any instructions or directives issued by government authorities and will provide timely updates to its customers, employees and partners should circumstances change."

Emirates operates daily flights to the capital city of Algeria on a Boeing 777 aircraft.

Emirates flies daily to the capital city of Algeria.

The statement follows Algeria’s notification last week that it is to terminate its air service agreement with the UAE. The UAE's civil aviation regulator clarified in a statement on February 8 that the pact remained valid during a legally mandated notice period and the move did not have an immediate impact on flights.

"Such measures falls within the mechanisms stipulated under international agreement frameworks and does not result in any immediate impact on air traffic operations," the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said in an earlier statement.

"The agreement remains in force during the legally mandated notice period, and flight operations between the two countries will continue as normal."

The GCAA also confirmed that co-ordination is under way with all relevant entities through official channels to address these developments. On February 7, Algeria said it was initiating the necessary procedures for the termination of the air agreement signed in 2013, the state-run Algeria Press Service reported. It did not specify a reason for the move.

"Under Article 22 of the agreement, the Emirati side must be formally notified of the termination through diplomatic channels," it said. "The Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organisation will also be notified ⁠to undertake the necessary procedures ​within the organisation."