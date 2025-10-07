Chinese plane maker Comac to display jets at Dubai Airshow for first time

Chinese plane maker Comac is set to display its passenger jets at the Dubai Airshow next month in a Middle East debut, as it seeks to attract regional buyers and expand its reach beyond mainly Asian airline customers.
Shanghai-based Comac will bring its C919 narrow-body and its C909 regional jet to the expo's static display, according to presentation by the organisers of the Dubai Airshow at a media conference on Tuesday.
“They will be coming to the airshow for the very first time. They will have four aircraft on display, as well as taking part in the actual flying display,” Timothy Hawes, the managing director of Informa Markets that organises the airshow, said.
The state-owned plane maker is developing its own commercial planes to rival the duopoly of Boeing and Airbus, but has yet to cinch deals outside of China and Chinese-allied countries in South-East Asia. Comac's C919, which is designed to compete against the Airbus A320 Neo and Boeing 737 Max models, is currently operated only by Chinese airlines.
Comac has also been eyeing Saudi Arabia for its global expansion push, as the kingdom outlines ambitious plans to develop its aviation sector.
In July, Saif Al Suwaidi, director general of the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), led an official delegation to China, where they conducted high-level meetings and field visits with several Chinese aerospace manufacturers, including Comac, according to UAE state news agency Wam.
Mr Al Suwaidi toured Comac's production centres and met with Shen Bo, vice chairman of Comac, and had a “high-level discussion that reviewed the company’s forward-looking plans and explored joint industrial opportunities”, the UAE news agency reported at the time.
Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, on Tuesday said it would be interesting to gauge Comac's technical strategy when they display their products at the airshow.
“If you look at the number of automotive products that are coming out of China and how impressive those are, they may well be making quite a statement in the aerospace industry,” he told The National. “We'll know at the airshow in November.”
The aviation industry is debating Comac's viability as a rival to the western duopoly of Boeing and Airbus as airlines are struggling to meet soaring travel demand amid supply chain problems that have constrained capacity.
