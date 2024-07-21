China's Comac is serious competitor but must bring something new, Airbus says

China's plane maker Comac is a "serious competitor" to the industry's duopoly of Airbus and Boeing, but the state-owned company has yet to differentiate its narrow-body jets from the current offerings in the market, a senior Airbus executive said.

There is enough sustained demand for aircraft, particularly in China, to offer ample opportunities for all the plane makers currently operating in the market, Christian Scherer, Airbus's chief of the commercial planes unit, said in London on Sunday before the Farnborough airshow.

"We do take Comac as a serious competitor," Mr Scherer said. "It's not when or if. They are a competitor.

"So far they are very much influential in the PRC (People's Republic of China) and perhaps in surrounding areas or countries.

"There is significant sustained demand, not just in China, but in particular within China, for that cake to grow and to be split up and still offer vast opportunities to all contenders, Airbus included."

State-owned Comac also has succeeded in bringing its airplanes to market and they are flying, albeit at small volumes to start with, he said.

But the Shanghai-based company has yet to offer a product other than the narrow-body aircraft already available in the market, such as the Airbus A320 or A321 family of jets.

"Comac has not really brought anything new of differentiating substance to the market," Mr Scherer said, comparing the C919 narrow-body with its own existing single-aisle jets.

"When Airbus started with the same legitimacy of trying to establish technological sovereignty here in Europe for commercial aviation, Airbus did not imitate a product that was at that time delivered exclusively by the US.

"We brought something new to the market and that has helped us accelerate our market penetration."

Comac's C919 is "effectively an A320 Neo of sorts" with the same technological features and equipment, so there is "little differentiation".

"There is no new value being brought to the market, which tells you that Comac is really still trying to accede to a market that remains largely influenced by Airbus and Boeing," Mr Scherer said.

The industry is debating Comac's viability as a rival to the Boeing-Airbus duopoly as airlines are struggling to meet soaring travel demand amid supply chain problems that have constrained capacity.

Airline chiefs have expressed their frustration with jet delivery delays, parts shortages and engine production problems.

Comac is positioning the C919 as an alternative to the Airbus A320 Neo and Boeing's 737 Max as the two plane makers struggle to meet demand for new aircraft.

US maker Boeing is hobbled by regulatory and legal scrutiny as it struggles to overcome a safety and quality crisis.

Meanwhile, its European arch-rival Airbus had to revise its financial and production goals in June, partly because the plane maker is struggling to get its supply chain back on track after years of disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Airbus is delving deeper into the supply chain than ever before to stabilise its parts providers by posting its engineers at its suppliers, Mr Scherer said.

“We have invested a significant amount of resources – and I’m talking mainly about human resources – deep into the supply chain, far deeper and in far greater detail than we’ve ever done before,” he said.

MATCH INFO FA Cup fifth round Chelsea v Manchester United, Monday, 11.30pm (UAE), BeIN Sports

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

SPEC SHEET: SAMSUNG GALAXY S24 ULTRA Display: 6.8" quad-HD+ dynamic Amoled 2X, 3120 x 1440, 505ppi, HDR10+, 120Hz Processor: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 64-bit octa-core Memory: 12GB RAM Storage: 256/512GB / 1TB Platform: Android 14, One UI 6.1 Main camera: quad 200MP wide f/1.7 + 50MP periscope telephoto f/3.4 with 5x optical/10x optical quality zoom + 10MP telephoto 2.4 with 3x optical zoom + 12MP ultra-wide f/2.2; 100x Space Zoom; auto HDR, expert RAW Video: 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, full-HD@30/60/240fps, full-HD super slo-mo@960fps Front camera: 12MP f/2.2 Battery: 5000mAh, fast wireless charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC I/O: USB-C; built-in Galaxy S Pen Durability: IP68, up to 1.5m of freshwater up to 30 minutes; dust-resistant SIM: Nano + nano / nano + eSIM / dual eSIM (varies in different markets) Colours: Titanium black, titanium grey, titanium violet, titanium yellow In the box: Galaxy S24 Ultra, USB-C-to-C cable Price: Dh5,099 for 256GB, Dh5,599 for 512GB, Dh6,599 for 1TB

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Director: James Wan Starring: Jason Mamoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Rating: 2/5

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last 16, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

ROUTE TO TITLE Round 1: Beat Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-2

Round 2: Beat Naomi Osaka 7-6, 1-6, 7-5

Round 3: Beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2

Round 4: Beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0

Quarter-final: Beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2

Semi-final: Beat Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4

Final: Beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2

About Okadoc Date started: Okadoc, 2018 Founder/CEO: Fodhil Benturquia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Healthcare Size: (employees/revenue) 40 staff; undisclosed revenues recording “double-digit” monthly growth Funding stage: Series B fundraising round to conclude in February Investors: Undisclosed

Watch live The National will broadcast live from the IMF on Friday October 13 at 7pm UAE time (3pm GMT) as our Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel on how technology can help growth in MENA. You can find out more here

SPECS: Polestar 3 Engine: Long-range dual motor with 400V battery

Power: 360kW / 483bhp

Torque: 840Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Max touring range: 628km

0-100km/h: 4.7sec

Top speed: 210kph

Price: From Dh360,000

On sale: September



TWISTERS Director: Lee Isaac Chung Starring: Glenn Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos Rating: 2.5/5

MADAME WEB Director: S.J. Clarkson Starring: Dakota Johnson, Tahar Rahim, Sydney Sweeney Rating: 3.5/5

Director: Nag Ashwin Starring: Prabhas, Saswata Chatterjee, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Shobhana Rating: ★★★★

SQUADS UAE

Mohammed Naveed (captain), Mohamed Usman (vice-captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Imran Haider, Tahir Mughal, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Abdul Shakoor, Sultan Ahmed, CP Rizwan Nepal

Paras Khadka (captain), Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Pradeep Airee, Binod Bhandari, Avinash Bohara, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Rohit Paudel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Basant Regmi, Pawan Sarraf, Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh

Asian Cup 2019 Quarter-final UAE v Australia, Friday, 8pm, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

In 1999, she became the first female chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers

Syria squad Goalkeepers: Ibrahim Alma, Mahmoud Al Youssef, Ahmad Madania.

Defenders: Ahmad Al Salih, Moayad Ajan, Jehad Al Baour, Omar Midani, Amro Jenyat, Hussein Jwayed, Nadim Sabagh, Abdul Malek Anezan.

Midfielders: Mahmoud Al Mawas, Mohammed Osman, Osama Omari, Tamer Haj Mohamad, Ahmad Ashkar, Youssef Kalfa, Zaher Midani, Khaled Al Mobayed, Fahd Youssef.

Forwards: Omar Khribin, Omar Al Somah, Mardik Mardikian.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

Six tips to secure your smart home Most smart home devices are controlled via the owner's smartphone. Therefore, if you are using public wi-fi on your phone, always use a VPN (virtual private network) that offers strong security features and anonymises your internet connection. Keep your smart home devices’ software up-to-date. Device makers often send regular updates - follow them without fail as they could provide protection from a new security risk. Use two-factor authentication so that in addition to a password, your identity is authenticated by a second sign-in step like a code sent to your mobile number. Set up a separate guest network for acquaintances and visitors to ensure the privacy of your IoT devices’ network. Change the default privacy and security settings of your IoT devices to take extra steps to secure yourself and your home. Always give your router a unique name, replacing the one generated by the manufacturer, to ensure a hacker cannot ascertain its make or model number.

MEDIEVIL (1998) Developer: SCE Studio Cambridge

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Console: PlayStation, PlayStation 4 and 5

Rating: 3.5/5

McLaren GT specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 630Nm Price: Dh875,000 On sale: now

Kill Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat Starring: Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Raghav Juyal Rating: 4.5/5



Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

The biog Title: General Practitioner with a speciality in cardiology Previous jobs: Worked in well-known hospitals Jaslok and Breach Candy in Mumbai, India Education: Medical degree from the Government Medical College in Nagpur How it all began: opened his first clinic in Ajman in 1993 Family: a 90-year-old mother, wife and two daughters Remembers a time when medicines from India were purchased per kilo

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Sweet Tooth Creator: Jim Mickle

Starring: Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen

Rating: 2.5/5