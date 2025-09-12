US launches pilot programme to accelerate introduction of air taxis

US President Donald Trump's administration announced a new pilot programme on Friday to accelerate the roll-out of air taxis.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will create at least five projects for a public-private partnership to promote the safe use of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

“The next great technological revolution in aviation is here. The United States will lead the way, and doing so will cement America’s status as a global leader in transportation innovation,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement.

Friday's announcement follows an executive order Mr Trump signed in June to create a pilot programme testing eVTOL aircraft for emergency-service vehicles, air taxis, cargo and defence logistics. Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation, two major players in the eVTOL, said they will participate in the programme.

Archer said it is exploring pathways to work with United Airlines and other carriers to go through trial operations of its Midnight Aircraft in the eVTOL Integration Pilot Programme (eIPP). The company said it expects the trials to demonstrate the safety and scalability of eVTOL operations.

“These early flights will help cement American leadership in advanced aviation and set the stage for scaled commercial operations in the US and beyond,” Archer chief executive Adam Goldstein said in a statement.

In a separate news release, Joby said its flight tests across five different continents have shown the aircraft's resilience. The tests have included several flights in Dubai.

Joby completed a test flight of its air taxi in Dubai in June, which Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, called a landmark moment in the UAE's vision to revolutionise public transport.

“We’ve spent more than 15 years building the aircraft technology and operational capabilities that are defining advanced aerial mobility, and we’re ready to bring our services to communities,” said Greg Powles, chief policy officer at Joby.

Shares in Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation were trading more than 2 per cent higher during Friday afternoon trading.

