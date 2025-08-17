Air Canada to resume Dubai-Toronto flights after government orders end to strike

Air Canada is to resume its service between Dubai and Toronto on Monday after the Canadian government directed the flag carrier and its striking employees to end an impasse that caused major disruption in operations.

The Air Canada flight from Dubai scheduled at 1.25am on Monday is marked as "on time", after the service was cancelled on Saturday and Sunday, tracking data from Dubai Airports shows.

Al Naboodah travel agency, which handles Air Canada reservations in the UAE, is closed on Saturday and Sunday. The National's calls to their customer support team went unanswered.

About 10,000 cabin crew walked out of work on Saturday – the first such protest since 1985 – demanding higher pay. The move resulted caused more than 700 flights to be grounded.

More than 700 Air Canada flights were grounded because of the strike. AFP

Canada's Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu referred the airline's contract negotiations with the Canadian Union of Public Employees to final binding interest arbitration. She also directed protesting staff to return to their posts.

Ms Hajdu ordered Air Canada and its budget arm, Air Canada Rouge, to resume operations by 2pm EDT (10pm UAE time) on Sunday. "Restart of operations will begin immediately, with first flights this evening, but Air Canada expects it will take several days before its operations return to normal," the Montreal-based airline said on Sunday.

"During this process, some flights will be cancelled over the next seven to 10 days until the schedule is stabilised. Air Canada deeply regrets the inconvenience for its customers."

The demands from Air Canada's employees include compensation for duties carried out before and after flights, such as critical safety checks, boarding procedures, assisting passengers with special needs and preparing the cabin, they said in a post on the union's website.

Meanwhile, passengers affected by flight cancellations vented their frustration on social media, with many were also forced to pay for hotel rooms as they awaited resolution. Air Canada has offered compensation for passengers affected by the strike.

"Those whose flights were cancelled and did not travel and who did not accept a refund or credit for future travel will be notified and provided a new itinerary," the airline said.

Air Canada, the country's biggest carrier, serves more than 180 airports in six continents and plays a major role in Canada's aviation sector. In 2024, the country's overall aerospace industry contributed about C$34.5 billion ($24.8 billion) to gross domestic product – about 11 per cent of last year's total GDP – and more than 225,000 jobs, a report from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada released this month said.

