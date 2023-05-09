Dubai Airport raises annual passenger forecast as it nears 2019 levels in first quarter

Dubai International Airport (DXB) reached 95.6 per cent of its pre-pandemic levels of passenger traffic in the first quarter of this year, prompting an upwards revision in its annual forecast amid strong travel demand.

The airport handled 21.2 million passengers during the first three months of the year, up 55.8 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2022, Dubai Airports said on Tuesday.

It is the first quarter since the October-December 2019 that average monthly traffic has reached the seven million passenger mark, the state-owned airport operator said.

March was the busiest month in the first quarter with 7.3 million passengers, which is also the highest monthly traffic since January 2020 when DXB recorded 7.8 million passengers.

“DXB’s performance in the first quarter has exceeded our expectations and reflects the strong growth in demand that we are continuing to see across our key markets," said Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports.

The aviation sector, an important pillar of the emirate's economy, has rebounded strongly from the coronavirus-induced slowdown.

DXB in 2022 remained the world's busiest international hub for passengers for the ninth year in a row, as long-haul travel demand surged, rankings by the Airports Council International showed last month.

"With important developments in the international travel sector, such as the further easing of travel protocols in China and the upcoming local annual seasonal peaks and festive holidays, our outlook for the second quarter and the remainder of the year remains bullish," Mr Griffiths said.

Dubai Airports raised its passenger forecast for the year to 83.6 million, up from an earlier estimate of 78 million, which will put DXB "within striking distance" of its 2019 annual traffic, he added.

While passenger volumes have surged and the airport has avoided the travel chaos that plagued airports in Europe and the US last summer, annual traffic remains below the 86.4 million passengers recorded in 2019.

The airport's forecast revision is in line with Dubai's aim to exceed the pre-pandemic annual number of international visitors this year, after it recorded a 17 per cent increase in the tourist numbers in the first quarter.

"Our aim is to exceed last year's number and our aim is to do better than we did in 2019," Issam Kazim, chief executive of the Dubai Department for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, told The National last week during the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.