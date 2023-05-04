Airbus first-quarter net profit plunges 62% on decline in deliveries

Airbus said its first-quarter profit plunged 62 per cent as deliveries fell and its business was affected by continuing supply chain snags.

The European plane maker’s net income in the three months to the end of March declined to €466 million ($516 million) from €1.29 billion in the same period last year, it said in a statement on Thursday.

“We continue to face an adverse operating environment that includes in particular persistent tensions in the supply chain," said chief executive Guillaume Faury.

"Our 2023 guidance is unchanged with commercial aircraft deliveries expected to be backloaded. We remain focused on delivering the commercial aircraft ramp-up and longer-term transformation."

Revenue fell 2 per cent to €11.8 billion in the quarter from the same period a year earlier.

A total of 127 commercial aircraft were delivered during the first quarter, Airbus said.

More to follow...