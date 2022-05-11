Emirates crowned ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ for ninth time in a row

Emirates has been crowned as ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ for the ninth consecutive time at the Business Traveller Middle East awards.

The Dubai carrier also won in three other categories — "Best Premium Economy Class", "Best Economy Class" and "Best Frequent Flyer Programme".

The awards are a recognition of Emirates’ commitment to delivering on its "Fly Better" promise through multi-billion dollar investments in customer experience initiatives, products and services in the air and on the ground during a year of rebuilding and recovery, Wam reported.

Premium economy seats were first introduced in January 2021 with six Airbus A380s offering the cabin. The airline this week said it is in the process of retrofitting a further 67 A380s and 53 Boeing 777s.

On board, cabins are decorated with a wood panelling that echoes Emirates’s business class cabins, while they come with 19.5 inch spacious seats, 40-inch roomy pitch and 8-inch reclining position, rounded off by soft leather finishings, six-way adjustable headrests and a footrest.

Emirates will be rolling out the complete Premium Economy experience onboard and on the ground from August 1 with dedicated check-in at Dubai International Airport, complimentary amenity kits, fine glass and chinaware, curated dining and beverage choices.

Emirates will reach 100 per cent of its capacity by the end of the year, up from the 75 per cent to 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels at which it is currently operating, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive, said at the Arabian Travel Market on Tuesday.

